'Since Then' exhibition coming to Lenoir

LENOIR -- The Caldwell Arts Council announces a new exhibition titled “Since Then,” featuring artwork by J. Michael Simpson of Rock Hill, South Carolina, opening March 18 and continuing through April 29.

J. Michael Simpson grew up in the flatlands of Illinois, and holds a B.A. from Western Illinois University and an M.F.A. from Illinois State University. He is a former faculty member at Auburn University, Eastern Michigan University, Winthrop University, and eventually retired from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“Soon after arriving in South Carolina, I discovered the Mountain Bridge area of North and South Carolina and the Upper Middle Saluda River," he said. "I used photography to explore the river for images for my paintings that recalled the beauty and sublime power of the waterway. That work culminated in a successful summer residency at the McColl Center for the Visual Arts in Charlotte. While there, I asked to borrow the Center’s digital camera to collect images for my work at the Middle Saluda, but was loaned a video camera instead.