'Since Then' exhibition coming to Lenoir

LENOIR -- The Caldwell Arts Council announces a new exhibition titled “Since Then,” featuring artwork by J. Michael Simpson of Rock Hill, South Carolina, opening March 18 and continuing through April 29.
J. Michael Simpson grew up in the flatlands of Illinois, and holds a B.A. from Western Illinois University and an M.F.A. from Illinois State University. He is a former faculty member at Auburn University, Eastern Michigan University, Winthrop University, and eventually retired from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
“Soon after arriving in South Carolina, I discovered the Mountain Bridge area of North and South Carolina and the Upper Middle Saluda River," he said. "I used photography to explore the river for images for my paintings that recalled the beauty and sublime power of the waterway. That work culminated in a successful summer residency at the McColl Center for the Visual Arts in Charlotte. While there, I asked to borrow the Center’s digital camera to collect images for my work at the Middle Saluda, but was loaned a video camera instead.
"The fluidity and flexibility of digital video inspired me to incorporate it into my painting, creating with a multi-media approach, and even making finished experimental films. Such works recently were exhibited in Poughkeepsie, New York; Bellingham, Washington; Hilo, Hawaii; Maharashtra, India; and Venice Italy.”
In addition, Simpson was the juror for the Experimental Film category at the 2020 Underexposed International Film Festival in Rock Hill, South Carolina and was featured in a one-person exhibition of paintings on canvas, drawings on wood, and video installations at the Anderson Art Center in Anderson, South Carolina. His “Moving In Place” works are in a traveling exhibition currently at the Friday Arts Project Courtroom Gallery in Rock Hill, South Carolina, soon to travel to Gallery 120, in Clover, South Carolina.
Simpson’s exhibition received funding from the Arts Council of York County Small Grants Program and the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, NC, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.