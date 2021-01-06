Sinkhole at post office sinking neighboring car wash business

Nearly two months after a sinkhole opened up in the parking lot at the Morganton post office, repairs are set to begin.

Philip Bogenberger, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, said work will start soon.

“Repairs are scheduled to begin this month and will take place after retail hours,” Bogenberger said in a statement. “Delivery will continue as usual, and we do not expect any impact to our retail hours or operations.”

Officials with the city said Morganton bears no responsibility in the problem, adding that it is a “private drainage issue” and that an engineer out of Greensboro was handling the project for the post office.

The sinkhole is near the North Green Street/N.C. Highway 181 entrance to the post office, but N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson David Uchiyama said it is outside the department’s right-of-way and on private property.

Aerial photos provided to The News Herald by Cooke Photography and Aerial Video show the sinkhole has compromised the self-service/automatic carwash next door to the post office. The photos show the sinkhole is about the width of two of the carwash bays and has collapsed the ground beneath and the wall between those two bays nearest the post office.