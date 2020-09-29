Sister Act offers cleaning and disinfecting services

Two local sisters are hoping to use their new business to clean up this town — literally.
Trinita and Annie Deaton recently started Sister Act Cleaning, which provides commercial cleaning and disinfecting services. The new business enjoyed a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the Burke County Chamber of Commerce — one of the young business’ first clients — in downtown Morganton on Wednesday.
“Together, we have 10 years’ combined experience,” Trinita said. “We decided, in the middle of the pandemic, to start a commercial cleaning service that offers disinfecting service, as well. We got the notion to do this a few months ago and have just kind of hit the ground running. The Chamber of Commerce is one of our clients, and we are desperately seeking more.”
Trinita said Sister Act does cleanings for offices, local government facilities, day cares and churches, a service that includes basic services like mopping, sweeping, dusting, vacuuming and bathrooms. But the business also provides disinfecting.
“What that entails is electrostatic spraying,” Trinita said. “It produces an electronically charged disinfectant solution so that pathogens emit a negative charge while this positive charge surrounds it. Spraying in a public place, it can surround door handles, desks and all the hard surfaces where if you normally just spray a spray-and-wipe cleaner and disinfectant, it’s not as effective as this.”
Sister Act has no plans to do residential cleaning, but it may provide residential disinfecting, Trinita said. In addition, the business will provide services for houses post-construction and for houses that are being prepared to be sold.
While starting a new business in the midst of COVID-19 might seem like unusual timing, the sisters felt it was appropriate timing for the services they are offering — when cleanliness and sanitation is on almost everyone’s mind.
“I think it’s extremely important (to clean), and that’s one of the reasons that we did this,” Trinita said. “We saw a need for it in the community. I kind of feel like you could start any kind of business, but we’re starting a business where we’re bringing something to the table for the community. It’s not just about COVID, it’s also flu season.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen beyond this. We’re just in uncertain times with these things. We don’t know how long we’re going to have to continue these cleaning regimens, which if you read all the CDC guidelines, they strongly encourage the disinfecting continuously on a daily basis. I feel like offering that kind of service does something for the community. That’s what we want. We want to be part of the community and help out.”
For now, the business will consist just of Annie and Trinita, but they do anticipate hiring additional help in the near future.
Those who are interested in booking cleaning or disinfecting services with Sister Act or learning about the company’s rates can call 828-334-4450, visit sisteractcleaning.com or check out the Sister Act Cleaning Service Facebook page.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.