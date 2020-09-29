Sister Act offers cleaning and disinfecting services

Sister Act has no plans to do residential cleaning, but it may provide residential disinfecting, Trinita said. In addition, the business will provide services for houses post-construction and for houses that are being prepared to be sold.

While starting a new business in the midst of COVID-19 might seem like unusual timing, the sisters felt it was appropriate timing for the services they are offering — when cleanliness and sanitation is on almost everyone’s mind.

“I think it’s extremely important (to clean), and that’s one of the reasons that we did this,” Trinita said. “We saw a need for it in the community. I kind of feel like you could start any kind of business, but we’re starting a business where we’re bringing something to the table for the community. It’s not just about COVID, it’s also flu season.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen beyond this. We’re just in uncertain times with these things. We don’t know how long we’re going to have to continue these cleaning regimens, which if you read all the CDC guidelines, they strongly encourage the disinfecting continuously on a daily basis. I feel like offering that kind of service does something for the community. That’s what we want. We want to be part of the community and help out.”