Sister Sadie to take the Old Rock School stage

VALDESE — The Bluegrass at the Rock concert series will continue on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. with the all-female phenomenon Sister Sadie.

Postponed from the original performance date of Dec. 4 of last year, anticipation continues to grow as the venue prepares to welcome the award winning group for the first time.

“In the group’s nine years as a band, they have gained many accolades,” according to the band’s website. “In 2018, their sophomore album ‘Sister Sadie – II’ debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts and was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Bluegrass Album category in 2019. In March of 2019, they made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and have been regular guests on the world-famous stage since.”

