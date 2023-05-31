Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALDESE — Skate Rink Jukebox returns to the Family Friday Nights stage Friday.

Valdese Family Friday Nights Summer concerts are in full swing for the season as Skate Rink Jukebox continues the series on Friday.

Describing themselves as “4 of Charlotte’s finest musicians, having fun and making exciting and entertaining music,” Skate Rink Jukebox never fails to have the crowd on the dance floor –playing a wide variety of everyone’s favorite hits.

This music starts at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School. Bring a chair or blanket and kick off the weekend in style with the entire family.

Concessions will be available for purchase — enjoy a cold drink, fresh popcorn, snow cones, candy, chips, ice cream, and nachos, all for a great cause.

All proceeds go to benefit local community theatre group, Old Colony Players. Artfully performing since 1967, Old Colony Players performs local productions all year long, including the longest running outdoor drama in NC “From This Day Forward.”

The 55th consecutive season begins the weekend of July 14 and runs the next 5 consecutive weekends on Friday and Saturday nights. Old Colony Players will also be offering a 50/50 raffle for anyone who wishes to participate.

Valdese also is home to nine locally owned restaurants, many of which are a short walk away from Temple Field. Pick up some take out and have a picnic as you enjoy the free music. Attendees can also enjoy lawn games such as Cornhole, Frisbee, bowling, giant Jenga and more.

The Family Friday Nights concert series is free to the public and takes place every Friday from 7-10 p.m., from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend. Concerts take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese.

A different regional band is featured each week from rock to country and from variety to blues. Summer is an exciting time in Valdese, with lots of family friendly events to enjoy. For a full event calendar, please go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-874-6774 for more information.