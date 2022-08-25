Skate Rink Jukebox returns to Valdese stage

VALDESE — Join us Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. as Skate Rink Jukebox returns to the Family Friday Nights stage.

Dance the night away to a wide variety of hits as the popular favorite keeps the party going on Temple Field. Bring a chair and come ready for a night of great music.

The Summer Concert Series takes place every Friday night in Valdese behind the Old Rock School on Temple Field from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Concerts are free to the public and feature an impressive lineup of regional talent.

“Skate Rink Jukebox provides a musical experience as unique as each of your guests,” according to the band’s website. “Comprised of some of Charlotte’s most versatile and talented musicians, Skate Rink Jukebox performs a wide variety of music ranging from dance R&B, rock, country, and reggae to beach and easy listening. The unique background and experience of each musician allows Skate Rink Jukebox to customize a song list sure to get you on the dance floor.”

Concessions will be provided by the Heritage Middle PTO and a 50/50 raffle will be available for anyone who wants to try their luck at winning the lucky ticket. Enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream, and chips while you listen to the music. Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families enjoy picking up takeout from one of the locally owned restaurants and spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games such as Cornhole, Frisbee, or Connect Four.

Special thank you to our stage sponsors, Rostan Family Foundation, Historic Valdese Foundation, UNC Health Blue Ridge, College Pines Health & Rehabilitation, Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation and Wright Way Dance.

For a full lineup of the FFN Summer Concert Series and a Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129 for more information.