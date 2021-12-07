Slapstick youth musical 'Bugsy Malone' coming to Hickory

"Bugsy Malone," the musical comedy featuring an all youth cast announced upcoming performances at Hickory Community Theatre.

Based on the hit 1976 film, starring a pre-teen Scott Baio and Jodi Foster, and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the incomparable Paul Williams, "Bugsy Malone" is good, clean, comedic fun.

Two gangs in a fictitious city populated only by children are in a rivalry of Capone-ian standards. Bugsy Malone, a one-time boxer, is thrust into the limelight when he becomes the last chance Fat Sam's gang has of surviving but all Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey.

Performances of "Bugsy Malone" will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, December 10-18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students and are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or one half hour before any performance.