 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slapstick youth musical 'Bugsy Malone' coming to Hickory
0 comments
Hickory Community Theatre

Slapstick youth musical 'Bugsy Malone' coming to Hickory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bugsy malone

Pictured, front, from left, are: Abigail Morrison, Ashlannde Christian, Quinn Mullis, Braiden Bell, Katie Grace DeHart; back, from left, Kenna Walton, Mollie Johns, Gabriella Shell in "Bugsy Malone." 

 Eric Seale, Hickory Community Theatre

"Bugsy Malone," the musical comedy featuring an all youth cast announced upcoming performances at Hickory Community Theatre. 

Based on the hit 1976 film, starring a pre-teen Scott Baio and Jodi Foster, and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the incomparable Paul Williams, "Bugsy Malone" is good, clean, comedic fun.

Two gangs in a fictitious city populated only by children are in a rivalry of Capone-ian standards. Bugsy Malone, a one-time boxer, is thrust into the limelight when he becomes the last chance Fat Sam's gang has of surviving but all Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey.

Performances of "Bugsy Malone" will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, December 10-18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students and are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or one half hour before any performance.

Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. "Bugsy Malone" is produced by Alex Lee Inc. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert