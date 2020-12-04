Slight chance of snow Sunday night, Monday

A slight chance of snow exists for Burke County on Sunday night and Monday.

As of Friday evening, the National Weather Service’s forecast for the local area included a 20% chance of a snow mix on Sunday night and a 30% chance of a snow mix on Monday.

On Sunday night following a sunny, 52-degree, the NWS forecasts a 20% slight chance of rain showers after 11 p.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low temperature around 34 degrees.

Then Monday, the weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The high for the day will be around 46 degrees. Monday night, skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 27.

Precipitation is absent from the forecast the remainder of the week with Tuesday projected to be sunny with a high near 48, Tuesday night mostly clear with a low around 26, Wednesday sunny with a high near 54 and Wednesday night mostly clear with a low around 29.

Things are scheduled to warm up a little from their with a forecast high of 60 degrees and sunny skies on Thursday, followed by a mostly clear Thursday night with a low around 32. Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high around 59.