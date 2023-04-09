I will never have a conventional yard.

I just don’t like yard work. I grew up in a village nestled in undulating tundra, living in a federal government supplied rental on the banks of the Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska. Every other summer, when our family traveled to my parents’ point of hire, aka Raleigh, we spent the first couple weeks visiting my mom and dad’s families in the eastern part of the state. Then we’d come to the cabin in the woods, where we’d be in what Susie, our Native Alaskan babysitter, called jail. She couldn’t see to the line of the horizon in these Carolina foothills, and that sensation creeped her out. After that first time, she never again traveled with us down south.

Since all five of us girls (my poor dad) didn’t grow up in the southern heat and humidity, we played a lot in Lake James when we were old enough to swim semi-supervised. Usually, the older sisters were in charge when mom didn’t come with us to soak in the lake and socialize with the other adults in the cove. We girls had a love/hate relationship with the first month of being here. It meant raking up two-years’ worth of pine needles and leaves, being thrown headfirst into the unknown world of rakes, blisters and jumping into large piles of leaves, then dealing with slugs as a result.

Having grown up in a state without snakes, we had to be educated on the dangers thereof. Most especially copperheads and water moccasins, since they were the most likely dangers we faced. I will never forget opening a kitchen drawer and seeing the small, writhing bodies of baby copperheads en masse. I think everyone in the room fled past dad and out the front door, because he could take care of the problem while we girls did the oogie-boogie dance in the front yard. To be honest, I think I had to be herded out. I was a bit fascinated with them. I’m not sure what actually happened to the snakes, but it was less traumatic for me than finding the drowned mouse floating in the toilet that same summer. We think the mouse leapt to its death in a vain attempt to escape the sudden onrush of new housemates, but that’s pure speculation. I don’t think I used that bathroom until two summers later.

I do understand the necessity of raking leaves to keep snakes out of your yard — good luck with that — but I have never understood the appeal of a green lawn. Or mowing. I would rather rake leaves than mow, even with the big sit or stand mowers now available. When I lived in costal Virginia, surrounded by corn and wheat and soy fields, all of which I’m allergic to in one way or another, I was responsible for the majority of the yard maintenance. I worked part time for both myself and my now ex-husband and “had more free time” — according to the ex. Since dust aggravates all the environmental allergies I have, I would mask up (pre-COVID) and wear safety glasses in addition to long sleeve shirts, brush pants and hiking boots. Yes, I was a bit overzealous, but with each sting of a wasp or a bee, my immune system teeters closer to an anaphylactic reaction. I don’t want to rush to the emergency department just for mowing the lawn. We won’t speak of the time I mowed the entire lawn with a flat tire. I didn’t notice until the sun had dried out the too short blades of grass the next day, creating a looping line back to the lotus thorn I picked up in the lawn.

My mom used to watch the show “Northern Exposure” and chuckle at how accurate it portrayed the wide range of people attracted to living in “The Last Frontier,” as well as its depiction of indigenous Alaskans. If I remember correctly, one of the few episodes I watched dealt with how Alaska was recommended to severe allergy sufferers as a place to live. The doctor on the show indicated that the state has fewer allergens than the Lower 48. This isn’t altogether true, as tree pollens can be quite devastating in the short but intense growing season with all that near 24-hour sunlight. And mold is prevalent with the tundra and lakes. I do know that my allergies took about five or six years to manifest after we moved to the south, just in time to impact my college experience. I developed sinus infections several times a year and still have to be diligent even after almost 10 years of multiple allergy shots a month. Fortunately, I don’t do that anymore. And not just because now I do minimal yard work.

I have had container gardens in the past and enjoy eating what I’ve grown, but I will admit I have short attention span disorder — thank you very much Warner Bros. cartoons. It’s always a challenge to keep my interest intact for an entire growing season. I get bored easily, which is also why I like to write poetry more than newspaper articles.

I can appreciate wanting to emulate big English estates, like George Vanderbilt did in Ashville. But good God, the effort it takes to do all that is what I can’t justify to, or for, myself. I have no interest. I’m happy with my small patch of scraggly grass and pine trees. I gratefully pay the nephews and niece to blow the leaves back into the woods with the snakes and the slugs.