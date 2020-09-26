SlowCOVIDNC notification app surpasses 50K downloads in first day

The Burke County Health Department reported that the state launched the “SlowCOVIDNC” Exposure Notification app last week.
By the next day, more than 50,000 people had downloaded it, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.
The app is supposed to help residents slow the spread of COVID-19 by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. It is anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data, the department said.
The app leverages Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification System. It is voluntary to download and is designed to enhance the state’s existing contact-tracing efforts, the department said.
The free app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Bluetooth and exposure notifications must be enabled for the app to work.
After opting to get the notifications, the app will generate an anonymous token for the device, NCDHHS said in a release.
Health officials explain that through the Bluetooth, phones exchange these anonymous tokens every few minutes and record how long they are near each other and the signal strength of their exchanges in order to estimate distance.
If an app user tests positive for COVID-19, PINs will be provided to them through a web-based PIN Portal, by contacting the Community Care of North Carolina call center or by contacting their local health department, according to NCDHHS.
Then the voluntary and anonymous reporting notifies others who have downloaded the app and may have been in close contact with someone within the last 14 days, according to the release.
To learn more about the SlowCOVIDNC and to download the app, visit www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc, which also has a frequently asked questions page.
