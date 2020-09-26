SlowCOVIDNC notification app surpasses 50K downloads in first day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Burke County Health Department reported that the state launched the “SlowCOVIDNC” Exposure Notification app last week.

By the next day, more than 50,000 people had downloaded it, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

The app is supposed to help residents slow the spread of COVID-19 by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. It is anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data, the department said.

The app leverages Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification System. It is voluntary to download and is designed to enhance the state’s existing contact-tracing efforts, the department said.

The free app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Bluetooth and exposure notifications must be enabled for the app to work.

After opting to get the notifications, the app will generate an anonymous token for the device, NCDHHS said in a release.