Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl coming Nov. 28

In a year when local shops have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19-induced economic downturn and shopping restrictions, the Morganton Main Street Office’s Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl takes on added importance.

The post-Black Friday shopping spree designed to support local businesses will be held across downtown Morganton on Saturday, Nov. 28, after Thanksgiving and Friday’s banner day for big box retailers.

“This year has been such a challenge,” said Abby Nelson, manager for Main Street. “Every event has had to be rethought and replanned, and new events have been added to our schedule in order to meet the requirements and make sure that they are safe by our COVID standards. This FAB Crawl is no exception. We ask that everyone wear a mask. Our retail businesses have their numbers put in place by the state as to what’s safe for their business. We encourage everyone to wear their mask, maintain social distance and be courteous of others.