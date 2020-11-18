Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl coming Nov. 28

In a year when local shops have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19-induced economic downturn and shopping restrictions, the Morganton Main Street Office’s Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl takes on added importance.
The post-Black Friday shopping spree designed to support local businesses will be held across downtown Morganton on Saturday, Nov. 28, after Thanksgiving and Friday’s banner day for big box retailers.
“This year has been such a challenge,” said Abby Nelson, manager for Main Street. “Every event has had to be rethought and replanned, and new events have been added to our schedule in order to meet the requirements and make sure that they are safe by our COVID standards. This FAB Crawl is no exception. We ask that everyone wear a mask. Our retail businesses have their numbers put in place by the state as to what’s safe for their business. We encourage everyone to wear their mask, maintain social distance and be courteous of others.
“Small businesses, especially this year, have taken a big hit. We’ve all had a tough year. This retail promotion on Small Business Saturday that’s before the holiday season is really important. It’s during a time of year where we’re missing out on so many of our usual community activities, engagements and experiences. The FAB Crawl is something we’re familiar with. We’ve had it this year and during non-COVID years. So, it’s good to have some normalcy in that way. But again, we’re doing this in a safe way and ask everyone who’s participating to be mindful of the situation that we’re in and to follow the guidelines.
Even though things look a bit different this year, residents are no strangers to Small Business Saturday or the FAB Crawl. Both events have been held for a few years now, and this isn’t the first time the two concepts have been combined into one key event for downtown Morganton.
“Small Business Saturday always happens the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Nelson said. “I know it’s been around for many years now. It’s a nationwide campaign. It’s similar to Black Friday shopping, but Small Business Saturday promotes shopping local and shopping with locally owned businesses, whereas Black Friday pushed big box retailers. Small Business Saturday promotes small businesses in our communities.
“In downtown Morganton, we have the blessings to have many locally owned businesses, both retail and restaurants. And the FAB Crawl — which stands for food, arts and brews — is a retail promotion event where participants can go and visit participating businesses during the FAB Crawl. They have a punch card they will get stamped at each location they visit. At the end, they can submit their punch card for a chance to win Downtown Bucks, which are gift certificates you can use while shopping or dining in downtown.”
This time, Main Street is giving away $1,000 in Downtown Bucks — $100 apiece to 10 winners.
As of Tuesday, 25 businesses were slated to participate in the Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl, with many of them offering special deals, discounts and promotions alongside the crawl.
Participating businesses are:
- Adventure Bound Books: 120 N. Sterling St.; bring in an Amazon wish list of books, buy them from ABB instead, and get 15% off those books (excluding books published through Createspace and Amazon exclusives).
- Aqua B Boutique: 114 W. Union St; 20% off purchase.
- Benjamin’s and Libba’s: 100 N. Sterling St.; free Christmas CD with any purchase.
- Bigfoot Climbing Gym: 212 Avery Ave.
- Breathe Yoga and Wellness: 115 W. Union St.; 10% discount on retail items and five- and 10-class packages (limit of one package per customer).
- Brown Mountain Bottleworks: 115 E. Union St.
- Burke Arts Council: 506 S. Sterling St.
- Burke United Christian Ministries: 305-B W. Union St.; visit with Santa Claus at the ministry’s Elves Workshop Christmas Store and special sales at the Saved For You Crafts and Clothing Store.
- Catawba Brewing Co.: 212 S. Green St.; $1 off all core beers.
- Craft’d: 108 W. Union St.; shop with 10 artisan crafters; take part in its first-ever tableside cookie and wine pairing from noon to 5 p.m.; other sales and specials.
- Criativo International Arts: 304 S. Sterling St.; 20% discount on all paintings; light beverages and snacks will be available.
- Fairfield Inn and Suites: 400 N. Green St.; book a Holiday Getaway Package and receive $50 in downtown bucks while supplies last.
- Green Eggs and Jam: 108 N. Sterling St.
- Hamilton Williams Gallery and Studio: 403 E. Union St.
- Hot Box Vintage: 200 Collett St.; purchase a gift card for $50 and get an extra $10; purchase a gift card for $100 and get an extra $20.
- Lasting Impressions Boutique: 204 N. Sterling St.; sip-and-shop event with doughnuts and mulled apple cider wine; hourly giveaways will occur throughout the day.
- Morganton General Store: 116 W. Union St.
- Mountain Gallery and Gifts: 106 W. Union St.; 10% off all artworks; register to win a free Saturday workshop; write letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus.
- OSuzannah’s Yarn on Union: 130 W. Union St.; offering hand-dyed and handmade gift items.
- Sidetracked Brewery: 609 S. Green St.; free pint glass with the purchase of any crowler or growler fill-up.
- Speakeasy Kava: 100 Stoney Place, No. 102; featuring $1 tea or kava.
- The Natural Olive and Co.: 111 E. Union St.
- Thistle and Twig Flowers: 105 Stoney Place; featuring an outdoor courtyard artists market and holiday open house.
- Treat: 100 W. Union St.; remaining gift shop inventory out for purchase with the majority of items on sale.
- West Union Art Studios: 113 W. Union St.; sidewalk sale.
Other downtown events
The Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl won’t be the only event going on that day in downtown Morganton on Nov. 28. Downtown also will host its first holiday farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wednesday Mini Market at 111 N. Green St.
“We will have produce, we’ll have holiday crafters, we’ll have coffee,” Nelson said. “All the farmers market favorites will be onsite, as well as some additional vendors.”
Downtown’s holiday carriage rides originally were scheduled to start Saturday, Nov. 21, but they have been postponed to start their weekend rotation on Friday, Nov. 27.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
