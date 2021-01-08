Snow could continue in Burke through sunset

Snow could continue to fall in Burke County through the rest of the daytime Friday, with the National Weather Service's winter storm warning for the area not set to expire until midnight.

The NWS reported snowfall totals of 1.9 inches near Glen Alpine as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, 1.7 inches near Valdese as of 10 a.m., and 2 inches near Jonas Ridge as of 7 a.m. Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network, said the NWS' Greenville-Spartanburg office will continue to post updated totals and additional details through public information statements on its Twitter page (@NWSGSP) throughout the day.

Crawley said he expects snow to continue until sundown Friday, and that it could be heavy in some places.

"Snow showers with some scattered heavier snow will continue through Friday afternoon and then taper off by sunset," Crawley said. "If you can get under the heavier snow showers, an inch or so additional accumulation is possible."

The weather service forecast for Burke County calls for an 80% chance of rain and snow on Friday afternoon. The high temperature will be near 36 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.