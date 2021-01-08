Snow could continue in Burke through sunset

Snow could continue to fall in Burke County through the rest of the daytime Friday, with the National Weather Service's winter storm warning for the area not set to expire until midnight.
The NWS reported snowfall totals of 1.9 inches near Glen Alpine as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, 1.7 inches near Valdese as of 10 a.m., and 2 inches near Jonas Ridge as of 7 a.m. Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network, said the NWS' Greenville-Spartanburg office will continue to post updated totals and additional details through public information statements on its Twitter page (@NWSGSP) throughout the day.
Crawley said he expects snow to continue until sundown Friday, and that it could be heavy in some places.
"Snow showers with some scattered heavier snow will continue through Friday afternoon and then taper off by sunset," Crawley said. "If you can get under the heavier snow showers, an inch or so additional accumulation is possible."
The weather service forecast for Burke County calls for an 80% chance of rain and snow on Friday afternoon. The high temperature will be near 36 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.
On Friday night, the NWS calls for a 40% chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow from 8-10 p.m. There will be areas of fog before 10 p.m. Conditions are forecast to be cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clear. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected. The low will be around 26.
"A storm system moving across Georgia and the Carolinas will maintain periods of precipitation across the region today, before tapering off this evening," the latest update to the winter storm warning reads. "Sufficient cold air will be in place for mainly snow to fall across much of the mountains, plus the North Carolina foothills and I-40 corridor through the northwest Piedmont.
"Heavy snow accumulations will be possible in these areas. A mix of rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet, will occur closer to the South Carolina border, with many of these areas changing to snow before the event ends."
The warning includes notices of heavy wet snow and additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with up to 3 inches in the South Mountains and in some higher elevations near the Blue Ridge Escarpment.
With temperatures diving on Friday night, travel safety could become a concern, and the NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for icy and slick spots that could persist into Saturday morning.
"Tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s, leftover water or slush on roadways could refreeze," Crawley said. "Be mindful of that if you have to travel Saturday morning. Temps should go above freezing by 10 a.m."
The winter storm warning echoes that travel could be very difficult and that hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
"Temperatures falling into the 20s tonight will cause slippery road conditions to persist well into the weekend following the storm," the warning reads.
Saturday's forecast is mostly clear with a high near 46. Saturday night is projected as mostly clear with a low around 21, perhaps opening up the possibility of additional refreezing that night, as well. Sunday is forecast as mostly sunny with a high near 48 and Sunday night as mostly clear with a low around 25.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.