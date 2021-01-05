Snow in forecast to end the workweek

Winter lovers, keep an eye on the sky.
For the first time in 2021, snow may be on the horizon.
Both locally based Foothills Action Network and the National Weather Service are forecasting a chance of the white stuff in Burke County to end the workweek, mainly during the day on Friday.
“A dynamic upper low will dive from the Rockies (on Tuesday) down into the Southern Plains by Thursday and into the Southeast on Friday,” said Dan Crawley, lead forecaster for Foothills Action Network. “Moisture will move into the western Carolinas pre-daybreak on Friday and with just enough cold air in place, snow is likely on Friday through the early afternoon.
“The tricky part of the forecast is that we are relying on dynamic cooling to do the work to produce snow. Dynamic cooling occurs when heavier precipitation can pull colder air from aloft closer to the surface. We think right now that will indeed work out for the foothills.”
Crawley said that temperatures for Friday morning look to be just above the freezing mark, around 33-34 degrees, as precipitation falls. He added that he expected to make a “first call” on precipitation amounts alongside FAN head meteorologist Chris White on Tuesday night.
But as of Tuesday, FAN was deeming Burke to have a 90% chance of measurable snowfall — with measurable defined as ½ inch or more.
Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the event, which includes greater Burke County and the Burke mountains, along with Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania counties.
“A strong low pressure system may cross the area Thursday through Friday,” the outlook reads. “Cold temperatures across the mountains and the I-40 corridor east toward the Triad may interact with moisture from this system to produce accumulating snowfall, especially across higher mountain elevations.
Uncertainty is fairly high with this system, but there is the potential for a significant impact across the mountains from this storm. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts throughout the week.”
The NWS forecast for Burke calls for a 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. on Thursday, when conditions will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 47 degrees and a calm wind. Then on Thursday night, there is a 60% chance of rain before 11 p.m., then likely rain and snow afterward. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33.
On Friday, the NWS forecasts a 50% chance of rain and snow before noon, followed by a 40% chance of rain between noon and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40. And on Friday night, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday is forecast as sunny with a high near 48, Saturday night as mostly clear with a low around 24, Sunday as mostly sunny with a high near 49, Sunday night as mostly cloudy with a low around 28 and Monday as mostly cloudy with a high near 47.
Foothills Action Network has a new website up and running, which can be found at foothillsweather.net. For more content from FAN, also visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/FoothillsActionNetworkBurke.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, go to weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.