Snow in forecast to end the workweek

Winter lovers, keep an eye on the sky.

For the first time in 2021, snow may be on the horizon.

Locally based Foothills Action Network and the National Weather Service are forecasting a chance of the white stuff in Burke County to end the workweek, mainly during the day Friday.

“A dynamic upper low will dive from the Rockies (on Tuesday) down into the Southern Plains by Thursday and into the Southeast on Friday,” said Dan Crawley, lead forecaster for Foothills Action Network. “Moisture will move into the western Carolinas pre-daybreak on Friday and with just enough cold air in place, snow is likely on Friday through the early afternoon.

“The tricky part of the forecast is that we are relying on dynamic cooling to do the work to produce snow. Dynamic cooling occurs when heavier precipitation can pull colder air from aloft closer to the surface. We think right now that will indeed work out for the foothills.”

Crawley said that temperatures for Friday morning look to be just above the freezing mark, around 33 or 34 degrees, as precipitation falls. He added that he expected to make a “first call” on precipitation amounts alongside Chris White, Foothills Action Network head meteorologist, on Tuesday night.