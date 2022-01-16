Snow, sleet makes for treacherous road conditions

Lackey recommended that anyone who does have to drive anywhere should try to drive an all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicle, and make sure they have a full tank of gas, plenty of water, blankets and a charged cellphone in case they end up stranded.

“As you approach a stop or something, you need to make sure you allow yourself plenty of time to get stopped before you get there as your stopping distance is going to greatly increase,” Lackey said. “If you’re on ice, there’s really not a whole lot you can do other than turn into a skid. If you do start sliding, you’re probably going to end up just riding it out and hopefully, with the stuff we’ve got out here on the ground now, it’ll get you stopped.”

Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning said conditions were similar across much of the county. He said driving down Interstate 40 from Glen Alpine to Morganton, it looked like a snow plow had been down the road but it still was pretty covered.

He said poor road conditions will cause increased response times for emergency responder throughout the afternoon and evening Sunday. Browning said responders would get to calls as quickly as possible, but they wanted to make sure their employees stayed safe, too.