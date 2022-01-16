Snow, sleet makes for treacherous road conditions

The dark asphalt of the streets through Morganton and the rest of Burke County turned white Sunday when a winter storm dumped snow and sleet across the area.
Chris Horne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said snowfall totals around 12:30 p.m. across Burke County were coming in between 7-8 inches.
The morning’s heavy snow transitioned to sleet by the afternoon, but Horne said meteorologists expected the sleet to revert to snow showers before the storm left the area Sunday evening.
He said he didn’t expect too much more accumulation on top of the 7-8 inches that already was on the ground across much of the county.
All of that snow and sleet has caused disastrous driving conditions for anyone without a four-wheel drive vehicle — and even some with them.
Lt. Will Lackey with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said the wintry mix and falling temperatures Sunday afternoon would cause driving conditions to continue to deteriorate.
“My advice to everyone right now is if you don’t have to go out and it’s not an absolute emergency, stay home,” Lackey said. “This stuff out here is slick, it’s starting to pack down. Temperatures are cold enough that even putting out salt and slag right now is not really going to do a whole lot of good, so my advice is stay home.”
Lackey recommended that anyone who does have to drive anywhere should try to drive an all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicle, and make sure they have a full tank of gas, plenty of water, blankets and a charged cellphone in case they end up stranded.
“As you approach a stop or something, you need to make sure you allow yourself plenty of time to get stopped before you get there as your stopping distance is going to greatly increase,” Lackey said. “If you’re on ice, there’s really not a whole lot you can do other than turn into a skid. If you do start sliding, you’re probably going to end up just riding it out and hopefully, with the stuff we’ve got out here on the ground now, it’ll get you stopped.”
Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning said conditions were similar across much of the county. He said driving down Interstate 40 from Glen Alpine to Morganton, it looked like a snow plow had been down the road but it still was pretty covered.
He said poor road conditions will cause increased response times for emergency responder throughout the afternoon and evening Sunday. Browning said responders would get to calls as quickly as possible, but they wanted to make sure their employees stayed safe, too.
People should call 911 only in the case of a true emergency, Browning said.
“The communications centers have non-emergency numbers for … power outages, any non-emergency hazards, but 911 is certainly for the emergent medical issues, fire issues or police issues,” he said. “The 911 Center I’m sure is pretty busy today as well, so if you don’t have to call 911 to report whatever it is you want to report, use one of the non-emergency numbers to do that.”
For non-emergency calls in Burke County, dial 828-437-1911.
Horne said widespread power outages aren’t expected for Burke County, but isolated or scattered outages are possible with gusty winds in store.
Here are the numbers to report outages to electric providers around Burke County:
City of Morganton: 828-438-5277
Duke Energy: 800-769-3766
Rutherford Electric: 1-800-228-9756 or 828-584-1410
Town of Drexel: 828-437-7421 or 828-430-1794
Horne said temperatures are expected to push up to the upper 30s Monday and the sun making an appearance should help getting some of the snow and ice melted, but he said anything that doesn’t melt will refreeze Monday night and cause continued travel challenges Tuesday morning.
