Snowy wonderland for some, soggy mess for others

The rain caused at least one wreck Monday morning when a man hydroplaned on N.C. 126 shortly before 7 a.m., Lane said.

The storm had moved out of the area by noon Monday, but the threat may not have been over for some locations that saw snow accumulation.

“The main concern (Monday night) if you live up toward Jonas Ridge or places that saw at least an inch of snow is if any of that melts, or any snow that’s on the ground, has a chance to refreeze (Monday night) with some very cold temperatures,” Munroe said. “We could see some black ice for some of those higher foothill locations in Burke County.”

For the week ahead, readers will want to keep their coats handy with temperatures expected to be about 20 degrees colder than they were last week, Munroe said.

Highs will be in the 40s to 50s most days, except for Tuesday when the high may not get out of the 30s or low 40s, Munroe said. Another cold front will push into the area late in the week to keep temperatures cold, possibly even colder, Friday, he said.

Depending on how weather patterns progress this week, snow hopefuls may get another chance to see a light dusting Thursday night, Munroe said.