Snowy wonderland for some, soggy mess for others

It was a strange start to the week Monday when parts of the area saw as much as 10 inches of snow and others barely saw a flake.
At The News Herald’s office in downtown Morganton, snow mixed in with rain for a few minutes Monday morning, but it wasn’t anything of substance.
It was a different story in Jonas Ridge, though, where the highest point of the ridge saw 10 inches of snow accumulate, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“Jonas Ridge actually was one of the higher snow reports that we’ve seen so far,” Munroe said.
It caused some travel complications on N.C. 181 headed up the mountain from the Brown Mountain Overlook, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
He said there weren’t any wrecks from the snow, but there were several vehicles that got stuck and had to get pulled out by a wrecker.
And while not everywhere saw snow accumulation, it still was a soggy start to the new year for most areas in Burke County.
The Davis Weather Station at Chesterfield Fire rescue logged 1.5 inches of rainfall Monday. Salem Fire and Rescue’s weather station logged almost 2 inches of rainfall Monday, and a little more than 3 inches of rainfall so far this year. The same was true for the weather station at George Hildebran Fire Rescue.
The rain caused at least one wreck Monday morning when a man hydroplaned on N.C. 126 shortly before 7 a.m., Lane said.
The storm had moved out of the area by noon Monday, but the threat may not have been over for some locations that saw snow accumulation.
“The main concern (Monday night) if you live up toward Jonas Ridge or places that saw at least an inch of snow is if any of that melts, or any snow that’s on the ground, has a chance to refreeze (Monday night) with some very cold temperatures,” Munroe said. “We could see some black ice for some of those higher foothill locations in Burke County.”
For the week ahead, readers will want to keep their coats handy with temperatures expected to be about 20 degrees colder than they were last week, Munroe said.
Highs will be in the 40s to 50s most days, except for Tuesday when the high may not get out of the 30s or low 40s, Munroe said. Another cold front will push into the area late in the week to keep temperatures cold, possibly even colder, Friday, he said.
Depending on how weather patterns progress this week, snow hopefuls may get another chance to see a light dusting Thursday night, Munroe said.
“We are watching a couple systems later in the week, but the weather pattern is a little less predictable and a little more challenging than normal,” Munroe said. “But there could be some sort of rain, maybe even a little bit of snow, mixing in, especially across the foothills, sometime Thursday into Thursday night. That’s probably the best shot of seeing a little bit of snow, on the Thursday night timeframe … but it’s an evolving situation as our weather guides try to get a handle on that potential.”
Munroe said it looks like temperatures will start to climb back up this weekend, with highs for Sunday returning to the 50s. More wet weather could return to the area late in the weekend too, Munroe said.
“Although it’s going to feel really cold out there compared to what we’ve seen over the last week or so, and really in parts of December, this is really getting us back to normal-type weather for what we expect this time of year,” Munroe said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.