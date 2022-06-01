 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soap Box Derby winners announced

The Morganton Optimist Club announced the winners of its annual Soap Box Derby.

The event, held on Saturday May 14, is a family-friendly event designed to promote bonding between children, parents and grandparents, giving them an opportunity to work together on a project. The Morganton Optimist Club has sponsored this event every year for more than three decades, according to race organizer Marylin Waters.

This year’s winner were:

Stock Division:

  • Baylor Flowe – First Place
  • Paisley Hembree – Second Place
  • Natalie Ross – Third Place
  • Hollis Bailey – Fourth Place

Super Stock Division:

  • Grayson Bailey – First Place
  • Marlee Shuping – Second Place
  • Brighton Flowe – Third Place
  • Nikoli Lukonski – Fourth Place

Master’s Division:

  • William Goins – First Place
  • Katie Mull — Second Place
  • Henry Waters – Third Place

The Optimist Club will pay for this year’s first place winners in each division to travel with their families to Akron, Ohio in July to compete in the national Soap Box Derby.

