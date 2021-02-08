Social worker dedicates life to helping children, youth

Burke County native Nina Ervin has made a lifelong commitment to make a difference in the lives of children and youth.
Ervin, the program coordinator for the Burke County chapter of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, was inspired early on by her parents, the late William Ervin and Katie Ervin, to serve her community, church and family. She said they reared her to treat others with compassion and meet them in their need.
“I believe our youth are of great value to our society, and we must not fail to invest in their tomorrows,” Ervin said.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in human service from the University of Phoenix and interned in the foster care unit at Burke County Social Services and the social work department at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.
She went on to gain an extensive background in social service and health care. She relocated to Atlanta to serve as a case worker at the Fulton County Department of Family and Children Services. She also worked for the Hope for Children Domestic/International Adoption agency, in which she traveled to Cambodia to assist with facilitating adoptions; the Hope for Kids program for inner-city children, in which she coordinated programs for girls; and Conifer Health Solutions as a medical eligibility supervisor.
But Ervin had a desire to return to Burke County to practice social work, advocate for those in need and help individuals, families and groups improve their well-being. So she moved back to Morganton to work as a case manager at The Meeting Place Mission before becoming program coordinator of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters chapter in 2018. The organization matches adult mentors to children in the area who need extra support and guidance.
She is in the process of earning a master’s in social work from Walden University, with plans to graduate in May. She is a member of the Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Alpha Honor Society and of the National Society of Leadership and Success at Walden.
In addition to her professional and academic achievements, Ervin plays a pivotal role in the life and ministry of her church, Shiloh AME Church in Morganton. She serves as a church trustee, Christian education director and as a member of the Commission of Steward of Finance there. She also teaches an adult Sunday school class and sings in the choir. She coordinated the 2019 district conference for the Eastern District of the Western North Carolina Conference and worked closely with Beverly Hester-Stephens, the Christian education coordinator of the district.
She hopes Black History Month will remind people to have compassion for each other no matter what their skin color. She quoted Coretta Scott King, who said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
“Living in today’s society, which demonstrates so much unrest with social injustice that continues to surface in our world, we need to remember to stand for each other and not to deny anyone compassion,” Ervin said.
