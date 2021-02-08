Social worker dedicates life to helping children, youth

But Ervin had a desire to return to Burke County to practice social work, advocate for those in need and help individuals, families and groups improve their well-being. So she moved back to Morganton to work as a case manager at The Meeting Place Mission before becoming program coordinator of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters chapter in 2018. The organization matches adult mentors to children in the area who need extra support and guidance.

She is in the process of earning a master’s in social work from Walden University, with plans to graduate in May. She is a member of the Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Alpha Honor Society and of the National Society of Leadership and Success at Walden.

In addition to her professional and academic achievements, Ervin plays a pivotal role in the life and ministry of her church, Shiloh AME Church in Morganton. She serves as a church trustee, Christian education director and as a member of the Commission of Steward of Finance there. She also teaches an adult Sunday school class and sings in the choir. She coordinated the 2019 district conference for the Eastern District of the Western North Carolina Conference and worked closely with Beverly Hester-Stephens, the Christian education coordinator of the district.