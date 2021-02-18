Social worker, psychotherapist helps underserved populations

[Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.]

Artie McKesson Logan was first and only female African American elected to serve on the Burke County Board of Education.

Logan, a Morganton native, is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist who worked at Broughton Hospital for many years, as well as A Caring Alternative and the Burke County Department of Social Services. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology/sociology from North Carolina Central University, and a master’s degree in clinical social work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I felt like there was a need to reach out and help people,” Logan said of her desire to go into social work. “I got great enjoyment out of seeing the end product of things I was involved in. I developed the philosophy of a ‘boomerang effect’ – if you throw it out there, it comes back to you in rewards, and those rewards have been many for me.”

In addition to her work, Logan has devoted herself to community service, serving on about 30 different boards of local organizations over the years.