Social worker wins state award for mask project

The state of North Carolina has recognized a local social worker for her innovative project to help deaf patients at Broughton Hospital communicate during the pandemic.

Simone Chessa was awarded the N.C. Governor’s Award for Excellence for creating special masks with transparent windows so that deaf patients could still read the lips of people speaking to them. A news release from the Office of State Human Resources said that Broughton is the only state hospital that houses a psychiatric program for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Chessa, who came to work at Broughton in 2014, is a New York native who discovered her passion for counseling and teaching during a vocational retraining she received after being laid off from a job at American Express. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College of the City University of New York and a Master of Social Work from Fordham University.

While working with the State Developmental Center in Durham, she applied for all state jobs that required an licensed clinical social worker and took her current position working with the adult patient population at Broughton Hospital.

Chessa said she has always enjoyed sewing, so when her supervisor spoke to her about creating masks with a clear plastic window for patients in the Deaf Services Unit, she was on board.