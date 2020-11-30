Social worker wins state award for mask project

The state of North Carolina has recognized a local social worker for her innovative project to help deaf patients at Broughton Hospital communicate during the pandemic.
Simone Chessa was awarded the N.C. Governor’s Award for Excellence for creating special masks with transparent windows so that deaf patients could still read the lips of people speaking to them. A news release from the Office of State Human Resources said that Broughton is the only state hospital that houses a psychiatric program for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Chessa, who came to work at Broughton in 2014, is a New York native who discovered her passion for counseling and teaching during a vocational retraining she received after being laid off from a job at American Express. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College of the City University of New York and a Master of Social Work from Fordham University.
While working with the State Developmental Center in Durham, she applied for all state jobs that required an licensed clinical social worker and took her current position working with the adult patient population at Broughton Hospital.
Chessa said she has always enjoyed sewing, so when her supervisor spoke to her about creating masks with a clear plastic window for patients in the Deaf Services Unit, she was on board.
“I learned to sew in a home economics class in high school,” Chessa said. “I used to stay up all night making what I was going to wear to school the next day. Decades later, I became involved with a church quilting group who made items for their pregnancy and convalescent ministry.”
She had already put her skills to good use this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was making masks for family, friends and co-workers just for fun,” Chessa said.
She tried some different patterns, but it was slow going at first.
“The first prototypes I developed looked like quilts,” Chessa said. “They were beautiful, but complicated to make and very time-consuming. Candice Tate, director of our deaf services, created a pattern and developed written instructions for it.”
Chessa took the instructions and sewed masks with transparent windows for all the staff and patients in the Deaf Services Unit.
“There were so many people involved in this project from beginning to end, and a whole team of state employees made it happen,” she said.
State officials thanked Chessa for her service.
“The sacrifice of her own time and resources showed her true commitment to those she serves,” the Office of State Human Resources said in a statement. “Chessa went beyond the call of duty to serve others and ensure that much needed services would be available for those in need.”
She shared how she feels about receiving a Governor’s Award for Excellence.
“I feel honored and very proud to work for the state of North Carolina,” Chessa said.
For more information on how to make transparent masks, visit https://cnn.it/3fBM2kw.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.