Solving homelessness is a long term goal, director says

When Wade Ogle became director of House of Refuge in 2019, there already was a shortage of affordable housing options in Morganton.

It’s something that made it even harder to get a person experiencing homelessness off the streets, or in this case, out of the emergency shelter, and into permanent housing.

But Ogle said that housing shortage has only been exacerbated over the last three years.

“The COVID pandemic made it worse,” Ogle said. “And I don’t mean this wrong, but for maybe a year and a half, almost two years, there was a moratorium on evictions, and I think that has backed up the housing market.”

He said to his knowledge, there’s a long waiting list for public housing, and the priority for affordable housing has been either for families with two parental figures, or single mothers with children.

That complicates the transition to permanent housing for House of Refuge clients even further since they only serve adult men, Ogle said.

“We’ve got several guys who work and are trying to get housing, an apartment or mobile home, anything, and they can’t but they’re on a waiting list,” Ogle said.

The shelter has 14 beds, and he said a little more than half of those beds were occupied by regular clients Tuesday.

He said it did seem like the affordable housing shortage could be starting to look up, but it’s still a long haul operation to get into permanent housing.

“We’ve had two guys that have found housing in the last month,” Ogle said. “I think one guy was on a waiting list for almost nine months to find an apartment.”

It costs $3 per night to stay in the House of Refuge emergency shelter. The shelter only serves adult men, and each man must be drug and alcohol free to stay in the shelter, Ogle said. While they stay there, they get dinner and breakfast the next morning, access to shower and laundry facilities and have access to cable television.

Pre-pandemic, Ogle said it was common for the shelter to maintain 80% occupancy rate.

But now, the shelter is at 50%. Ogle said one explanation for that lower occupancy rate could be the warmer weather. Another, he said, could be substance use.

He said he thinks a lot of people have an incorrect understanding of what shelter life is like.

“We are not a dump,” Ogle said. “We are clean, we have new appliances, we have new bedding, we offer cable TV, and it’s not like living in a flophouse.”

That’s a perception that he think extends to those experiencing homelessness and may serve as a barrier to getting more people in the shelter.

In addition to that, Ogle said he thinks pride stands in the way for men who need shelter.

“Getting to the point that you come to a homeless shelter tells a man that they are less than,” Ogle said. “I think a lot of men would rather live in a camp under a bridge than come to the shelter because when they are out in a camp, they are more or less, quote unquote, ‘independent.’ When you come to a shelter, you are admitting that you have to be, need to be, dependent on somebody else.

“I would like to see us at capacity every night, but it just hasn’t happened.”

With the substance use barrier, Ogle said the shelter still tries to help the men who go there but can’t stay onsite. He said the organization will give them a meal and a blanket and help connect them with resources.

“We try to help anybody that comes to the door and I wish we could do more,” Ogle said.

Ogle said he feels the solution to homelessness will be a long term one, and it won’t come until there are more affordable housing options available, and more people willing to hire homeless people.

“We just do the best we can and take it case by case and encourage them all we can,” Ogle said. “Just try to do the best we can with who we’ve got right now, and really that’s all we can do. And I think that’s all any of the organizations can do … there’s just so many barriers there that it’s hard to deal with.”

Another step to addressing the problem will be getting a better handle on substance use.

“I’ve worked with substance abuse for 22 years,” Ogle said. “I realize that those folks have to want help to be helped, but I think many of them, in my experience in working in Charlotte with them, is they have resigned themselves to a life of substance abuse because of mental health situations, because of depression … being homeless is depressing and defeating and there’s not a whole lot of encouragement there.”

The next step would be to address the housing situation.

Ogle said if he had an unlimited supply of cash, he would try to set up a campground to provide transitional housing options.

“That would go a long way to putting people in housing, but you’ve got to find the land, you’ve got to find the money,” Ogle said.

And that wouldn’t be a solution where people could be placed immediately, he said.

“You’ve got to have people who are responsible,” Ogle said. “You’ve got to have people who have gone through a program, and you’ve got to have an accountability there.”

Solving homelessness isn’t something Ogle, 68, thinks he will see in his lifetime. But he wishes it were.

“I would like to, a year from now, go to the board of directors and say ‘my suggestion is to close the shelter because there are no homeless, we’re empty,’” Ogle said. “I’d really like to do that in a year, but that’s not going to happen.

“My goal is to eliminate my job, but I don’t think it’s going to be eliminated any time soon.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

