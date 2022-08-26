Some Burke students return to school this week

While most Burke County students are looking forward to the first day of school next week, some already have returned for the 2022-23 school year.

More than 2,000 students at Western Piedmont Community College, Morganton Day School, the North Carolina School for the Deaf and the new Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics already have returned to classes. Burke County Public Schools and New Dimensions School will start next week, and Christ Classical Academy will open its new campus to students Sept. 16.

North Carolina School for the Deaf

On Sunday, Aug. 21, NCSD registered 63 students for the 2022-23 school year. Interim Principal Shirley Fore said this was the first time the school has been able to hold an in-person registration event since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Classes began Monday, and students were oriented to the school’s procedures and expectations.

“For our students, it’s visual,” Fore said. “Seeing it over and over, sometimes five or six times.”

She said there are several factors that make the first day of school a little different at NCSD when compared with most public and private day schools. Particularly, being a residential school makes the back-to-school season a little different with the school drawing students from 46 counties across western North Carolina.

Fore said the school set up a first day of school photo booth for students and parents to give them a taste of what some other families experience during the back-to-school season.

“Most of the parents do the first day of school pictures with the kids holding the little chalkboard signs,” she said. “We’re doing it pre-K through fifth. … They’ll get to take a picture home Friday for their parents because they don’t get to make that memory.”

School Director Mark Patrick said he expects the enrollment to grow in the next few weeks as NCSD welcomes students currently in the enrollment process and works through referrals that are still coming in.

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics — Morganton

Students at the new NCSSM-Morganton campus started classes on Tuesday Aug. 16. The school’s 150 incoming juniors moved into their dorm rooms Wednesday, Aug. 10, before spending Aug. 11-15 getting oriented to their new school and their new community. In addition to school-related orientation activities, the opening days at NCSSM-Morganton also included a day of community service projects Aug. 12.

In addition to the typical opening day stressors, the school also is working to complete a few lagging construction projects and hire more staff and faculty to prepare for August 2023 when the school welcomes its full enrollment of 300 students.

Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, told The News Herald the school has begun posting these positions ahead of schedule in an attempt to get ahead of teacher shortages that have been plaguing schools across the nation.

Although based in Burke County, NCSSM-Morganton is the second campus of the North Carolina School for Science and Math, and students are chosen to attend the school from applicants across all 100 North Carolina counties.

Morganton Day School

Morganton Day School welcomed 120 junior kindergarten through eighth-grade students back for its first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Head of School Melanie Mikusa, this is a significant increase over last year’s enrollment of around 100.

For Mikusa, having a small school allows Morganton Day to run things a little differently. For example, the entire student body gathered for the first flag raising of the new school year on the first morning. This year’s new class of fifth graders raised the flag for the last time before handing the duty off to the new fourth-grade class.

Mikusa also said the school hosted a free breakfast for parents on the first day. She said a focus on community and family are important parts of what makes Morganton Day School special and another benefit of the school’s smaller size.

Morganton Day wrapped up back-to-school activities with a convocation for all junior kindergarten through eighth-grade students on Thursday morning.

Western Piedmont Community College

Western Piedmont welcomed 1,818 curriculum students back to campus on Monday, Aug. 15, as well as non-degree, workforce and continuing education students.

The college also opened its doors to 518 Career and College Promise (CCP) students and 120 Burke Middle College dual-enrollment students. WPCC is offering CCP students 26 career and technical education pathway programs and seven transfer pathways, according to the college.

Burke Middle College and most CCP students started classes on Aug. 15 on the WPCC campus, however, high school classes in which the instructor goes to the high school campus will begin on Aug. 31.

WPCC also is in the process of building a new 15,000-square-foot Regional Skilled Trade Solutions Center. The college is working to have the center ready for classes in the spring semester of 2024.

Burke County Public Schools

Burke County Public Schools held open houses at each of its 28 schools between Tuesday and Thursday Aug. 23-25. BCPS schools will welcome students back on Monday, Aug 29.