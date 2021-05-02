Some downtown lanes closed this week

One lane apiece of East Union Street, South Sterling Street and North Green Street will be closed Monday through Friday, May 3-7, as contractors work to complete work on traffic islands surrounding the historic Burke County courthouse square.

The lanes that border the courthouse square will be closed as contractors complete the work.

City crews will be conducting traffic control while contractors complete work on the islands at the corners of East Union-North Green and East Union-South Sterling. Closing one lane of traffic on each of these streets is to ensure the contractors are safe while finishing the extension of the traffic islands.

The work is a continuation of the progress on the traffic islands around the courthouse square that began Monday, April 26. For more information, visit bit.ly/3nJaep6.