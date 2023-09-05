As the 41st annual Historic Morganton Festival nears, city officials are preparing streets to welcome thousands of people from near and far away to play in the streets of downtown Morganton. To ensure the safety of those in attendance, there will be many street closures.

“Parking will not be available on closed streets beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, through the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11," Historic Morganton Festival Director Sharon Jablonski said. "Any vehicles remaining after 5 p.m. on Thursday will be towed at the owner’s expense."

The following streets will be closed until Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

Avery Avenue between Sterling and Bouchelle streets.

East Union Street between King and Bouchelle streets.

Meeting Street between King and Bouchelle streets.

Green Street between Concord and Collett streets. *Note that one lane of traffic will remain open from South Green, turning right onto Meeting Street toward Bouchelle Street until 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

South Sterling Street between Concord and Collett streets.

King Street from back of Grind Café to back of Root and Vine park.

Entrance to Bank of America and First Horizon Bank drive-thru will be available via Bouchelle Street

“The Historic Morganton Festival Inc. board of directors would like to thank you in advance for your patience and support of the board’s efforts to boost travel and tourism and improve visibility of downtown and Morganton as a whole,” Jablonski said.

The festival, presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge officially begins Friday, Sept. 8, at noon. The weekend features more than 250 craft vendors, over two dozen food vendors, rides and games for kids and teens, free entertainment across three stages and more. For a full schedule of entertainment, visit www.morgantonfest.org.