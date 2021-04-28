Some restrictions to be lifted Friday

Those who've been waiting to unmask when outdoors will finally get their wish later this week.
On Friday, masks outdoors will no longer be required, meaning student athletes will be able to practice outside without them, and residents can enjoy outdoor activities without them, too.
However, masks will still be required indoors, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday during a briefing.
A new executive order that goes into effect Friday also increases mass gathering capacity limits indoors to 100 people and outdoors to 200 people.
Cooper also said he expects to lift other restrictions starting June 1.
However, he and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us.
Cooper said the goal is to get two-thirds of the state population vaccinated in order for things to return to normal.
As of Wednesday, the department reported 48.7% of the state’s population of those 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 39.2% of those in that population have been fully vaccinated.
Cohen urged people who have not been vaccinated to talk to their family doctor about COVID-19 vaccines.
Both Cooper and Cohen encouraged people to get vaccinated, with Cooper saying vaccines are now plentiful, safe and effective.
As of Wednesday, 22,294 people in Burke County (24.6% of the population) are fully vaccinated, while 25,277 people (27.9% of the population) are partially vaccinated, according to the department.
Vaccines
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can check myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke and surrounding counties that are offering appointments. Those without a computer can call the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator.
Places in Burke County offering vaccines include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton (828-437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
- Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Phone number is 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Phone number is 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Phone number is 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Phone number is 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Phone number is 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health — Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Phone number is 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Cohen said COVID-19 metrics in the state remain steady.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 225 active cases of the virus and a total of 9,981 cases since the first cases was reported on March 24, 2020. The dashboard showed five people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 154 deaths due to the virus.
Of the five people hospitalized, the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard reported two of them in the intensive care unit on Wednesday. It also reported 25 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
NCDHHS reported 1,765 new cases and a daily percent positive rate of 6.2% on Wednesday, with 1,117 people in the state hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 12,619 deaths due to the virus.
Outbreaks, clusters
The Department of Health and Human Services updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state every Tuesday and Friday.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, the department has said.
The latest outbreak list released Tuesday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at a total of 17 cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility has had two deaths since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center remained at a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.