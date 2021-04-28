Some restrictions to be lifted Friday

Those who've been waiting to unmask when outdoors will finally get their wish later this week.

On Friday, masks outdoors will no longer be required, meaning student athletes will be able to practice outside without them, and residents can enjoy outdoor activities without them, too.

However, masks will still be required indoors, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday during a briefing.

A new executive order that goes into effect Friday also increases mass gathering capacity limits indoors to 100 people and outdoors to 200 people.

Cooper also said he expects to lift other restrictions starting June 1.

However, he and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us.

Cooper said the goal is to get two-thirds of the state population vaccinated in order for things to return to normal.

As of Wednesday, the department reported 48.7% of the state’s population of those 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 39.2% of those in that population have been fully vaccinated.