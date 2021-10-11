Some road projects in Burke delayed

Some road projects in Burke County are expected to be contracted out later this year while others have been delayed until next year.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has delayed two access roads in Burke County until 2022 to “allow additional time for planning and design,” according to departmental documents.
One of the delayed access roads would be in the vicinity of Kathy Road and Sundowns Road off Interstate 40 Exit 96. The $1.3 million project was supposed to be let for bids in September.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said the access road would be to the rear pad of the industrial park but an access road is already in place for the front portions of the park. He said a delay to the access road until 2022 would not affect BDI’s efforts to get new tenants into the park.
The other access road is Goat Farm Street into a proposed industrial park near Hickory Regional Airport. That project, with a total cost of $2,857,000, was also supposed to be let for bids in September.
Wood said they’ve done due diligence on the proposed industrial park and he doesn’t expect a delay in the access road to effect any development of the proposed industrial park.
Some bridge projects in Burke County are tentatively expected to be contracted out in November and December.
NCDOT says those projects include:
Replace the bridge from Mount Harmony Road over a tributary to Drowning Creek. The current bridge was built in 1954, according to DOT documents; The tentative let date is Nov. 3, 2021; The estimated construction cost is $500,000.
Replace a bridge from Goodman Lake Road over a tributary to Irish Creek. The current bridge was built in 1968, according to DOT documents; The tentative let date for the new bridge is Nov. 3, 2021; The estimated construction cost is $1 million.
Replacing the bridge from Sugar Loaf Road over Rock Creek is one of two bridges in an Express Design Build package that has been let and awarded. Design will start with construction following after plans are completed. The current bridge was built in 1970.
The bridge on Harland Road over Bristol Creek is one of four bridges in an Express Design Build package that has a tentative let date of December 2021. Design will start after award with construction to follow after plans are completed. The current bridge was built in 1958.
NCDOT says other projects in the future in Burke County include:
The bridge over the Catawba River that connects Malcolm Boulevard in Burke County to Connelly Springs Road in Caldwell County is currently in the design phase. The current schedule, which could change, says the project it set to be let out for contract on Dec. 20, 2022.