Some road projects in Burke delayed

Some road projects in Burke County are expected to be contracted out later this year while others have been delayed until next year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has delayed two access roads in Burke County until 2022 to “allow additional time for planning and design,” according to departmental documents.

One of the delayed access roads would be in the vicinity of Kathy Road and Sundowns Road off Interstate 40 Exit 96. The $1.3 million project was supposed to be let for bids in September.

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said the access road would be to the rear pad of the industrial park but an access road is already in place for the front portions of the park. He said a delay to the access road until 2022 would not affect BDI’s efforts to get new tenants into the park.

The other access road is Goat Farm Street into a proposed industrial park near Hickory Regional Airport. That project, with a total cost of $2,857,000, was also supposed to be let for bids in September.

Wood said they’ve done due diligence on the proposed industrial park and he doesn’t expect a delay in the access road to effect any development of the proposed industrial park.