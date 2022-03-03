Some schools in Burke removed from COVID-19 cluster list

Multiple schools in Burke County were removed from the state’s COVID-19 cluster list this week as the virus continues to wane.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 43 new cases in two days for 296 active cases as of Thursday and a total of 25,144 cases, up from 25,101 cases on Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 322 deaths.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Wednesday it had 12 COVID-19 patients, all unvaccinated, in its hospital with four of them in the intensive care unit and two of them on ventilators. It also reported 15 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,377 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 4.9% and 1,401 people hospitalized on Thursday. It reported 117 new deaths since Tuesday for a total of 22,725 deaths.
The state has been conducting mass COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department. The state’s last day of testing at the department is Friday.
Testing is taking place under a covered awning in the parking lot of the health department, according to the department.
The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two business days,
The health department said it will resume testing on Monday, with hours from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. and as need in the afternoon on Fridays, the release said.
Appointments are needed and can be made by calling the department at 828-764-9150.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
Clusters and outbreaks
The Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesday. Nine schools in Burke County were removed from the cluster list since last week. Those schools are Drexel, Mull, Forest Hill and Ray Childers elementary schools and Table Rock, East Burke, Liberty and Walter Johnson middle schools, as well as Patton High School.
The clusters and outbreaks remaining in Burke County include:
- Heritage Middle School is at a total of 19 positive virus cases, with all of them among students.
- Mountain View Elementary School has a total of 16, with 14 students and two staff members infected.
- George Hildebran Elementary School has a total of 15 cases, with 14 students and one staff member infected.
- Glen Alpine Elementary School has a total of 13 cases, with eight students and five staff members infected.
- Salem Elementary School has a total of 12 cases, with 10 students and two staff members infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel remains at a total of 37 virus cases, with 16 residents and 21 staff members infected.
- Carolina Rehab Center of Burke remains at a total of 40 virus cases, with 38 residents and two staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation remains a total of six positive virus cases, all among staff.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation remains at 62 total cases, with 36 residents and 26 staff members infected. The facility has reported two resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community remains at a total of two positive virus cases, all among staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains at a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley remains at a total of seven positive virus cases, with four residents and three staff members infected.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.