Some schools in Burke removed from COVID-19 cluster list

Multiple schools in Burke County were removed from the state’s COVID-19 cluster list this week as the virus continues to wane.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 43 new cases in two days for 296 active cases as of Thursday and a total of 25,144 cases, up from 25,101 cases on Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 322 deaths.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Wednesday it had 12 COVID-19 patients, all unvaccinated, in its hospital with four of them in the intensive care unit and two of them on ventilators. It also reported 15 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,377 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 4.9% and 1,401 people hospitalized on Thursday. It reported 117 new deaths since Tuesday for a total of 22,725 deaths.

The state has been conducting mass COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department. The state’s last day of testing at the department is Friday.

Testing is taking place under a covered awning in the parking lot of the health department, according to the department.