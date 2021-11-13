Sometimes haunting melodies are the most beautiful - Burke County Notebook

News Herald readers can go back in time each Monday with the “50 Years Ago in Burke County” column. Columnist Jimmy Rhyne shares articles that intrigued readers of The News Herald 50 years before. One story intrigued me decades later.
In the last few years, “50 Years Ago” has mentioned Macon Pearson on several occasions. Putting column snippets on him in chronological order and paging through even earlier News Herald editions for additional information, I discovered a talented young man who overcame incredible odds to make a difference in his community.
William Macon Pearson was born in Morganton in 1948, according to his obituary. The first mention of him in The News Herald was on May 14, 1964. Macon was a 15-year-old cadet at Oak Ridge Military Institute, just north of Greensboro. The night before, Macon had gone with some friends outside to light fireworks they had made. One of the fireworks didn’t go off at the appointed time. When Macon drew close to check it, it exploded in his face.
He was rushed to the intensive care unit at Duke University Medical Center. When Macon’s parents, Paul Pearson Jr. and his wife, Willie, arrived at the hospital, doctors had a grim prognosis for their only child. Macon had lost his left eye, and his vision was impaired in the other eye. He had sustained hearing damage and severe injuries to his head, chest and leg.
An article from May 20, 1964 lists his condition as fair. News Herald editor J.W. Long interviewed Willie, who had been sent home by doctors due to extreme exhaustion. She thanked the community for its support in the wake of the accident.
“We want you to know we appreciate deeply your prayers, telegrams and messages of sympathy,” Willie said. “Without these and God watching over us, we could not bear these dark hours.”
By the end of May, local residents had set up a fund to help pay for Macon’s medical expenses. An article said the hospital charged $50 per day just for basic services.
“This is in addition to the medical charges,” one of the fund’s organizers said. “There are eight medical specialists involved in (Macon’s) care. Surgeons still have to perform basic repair work, and after that, there will be plastic surgery for a long, long time.”
The fund swelled to more than $2,800. Willie visited Macon again in June and gave another report. Doctors had operated on his brain and skull, and he also had a successful skin graft on his leg. He saw his face in the mirror for the first time and seemed to take it well.
“He is in high spirits that he will look like himself someday,” Willie said. “I have the most hope for him in the world because of his attitude. The whole hospital comments on his spunk.”
A final update from July was encouraging. Macon’s sight and hearing had greatly improved after doctors had predicted he would remain blind.
“If I had never believed in higher powers and was an atheist, I’d have been changed by this,” Willie said.
Macon was scheduled to have two more surgeries that year on his skull and leg, with the hopes of being released in October. He would still endure many plastic surgeries to repair his face. Doctors concluded he could return to school within a year or two.
His story continues two years later. The News Herald reported he had his longest plastic surgery yet, about six hours. He was attending Glade Valley High School near Sparta and had taken his textbooks to the hospital to study so he wouldn’t fall behind.
The article mentioned he was studying music. Subsequent articles describe Macon as a talented pianist and composer who gave two piano recitals at the school in 1966 and was awarded the Louise Ervin Memorial Medal “for having accomplished the most musical study of any other student at Glade Valley.”
The following year, Macon composed a piece of music he performed at both Glade Valley and Morganton High School. He gave his final recital at Glade Valley in 1968 as a senior as he prepared to enter the North Carolina School for the Arts in Winston-Salem, where he would study with instructors from the prestigious Julliard School of Music.
“His teacher, Harry Thorne, commented that he hopes that as Macon goes on in life, he will always retain the love of music he has displayed here,” an article from 1968 said.
By 1971, Macon had come through more than 30 surgeries, but still had more planned, including one on his nose and a bone transplant below his left eye socket.
His obituary verifies his graduation from the N.C. School of the Arts, but he also graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a degree in sociology.
“He still enjoys his music, but has decided to train himself to work with the blind,” said an article from 1971.
His career pivoted again several years later, because instead of becoming a full-time musician or working with the blind, Macon dedicated himself to serving special-needs clients at Western Carolina Center (now the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center). I confirmed with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that Macon worked at the center from 1977-2005 in a wide variety of positions, including barber, heath care technician, educational development assistant, clerk and office assistant.
But he was still using music to inspire those around him. Local resident Gwen Veazey, who once worked at the center, remembers Macon performing a piano recital there in the late '70s and playing a rousing rendition of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Macon died May 1, 2008 at age 59, having overcome intense pain and hardship to pour out his life in service to those who could benefit from his talents. Hopefully, those who hear his melody before it fades completely will be inspired to compose meaning and fulfillment out of the “explosions” that rock their lives.
