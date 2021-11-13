Sometimes haunting melodies are the most beautiful - Burke County Notebook

An article from May 20, 1964 lists his condition as fair. News Herald editor J.W. Long interviewed Willie, who had been sent home by doctors due to extreme exhaustion. She thanked the community for its support in the wake of the accident.

“We want you to know we appreciate deeply your prayers, telegrams and messages of sympathy,” Willie said. “Without these and God watching over us, we could not bear these dark hours.”

By the end of May, local residents had set up a fund to help pay for Macon’s medical expenses. An article said the hospital charged $50 per day just for basic services.

“This is in addition to the medical charges,” one of the fund’s organizers said. “There are eight medical specialists involved in (Macon’s) care. Surgeons still have to perform basic repair work, and after that, there will be plastic surgery for a long, long time.”

The fund swelled to more than $2,800. Willie visited Macon again in June and gave another report. Doctors had operated on his brain and skull, and he also had a successful skin graft on his leg. He saw his face in the mirror for the first time and seemed to take it well.