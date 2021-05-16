Songbird landlords get caught up in tenants’ lives - Burke County Notebook

The female cowbird would lay approximately three dozen eggs into smaller birds’ nests before the end of the summer. The male had no worries. His family would flourish without him lifting a talon.

Unlike the smaller birds, such as the nuthatch, whose life span may allow them only one season to mate and raise a family, cowbirds may live until their teens. They are often called songbird chickens, because they can lay more eggs than any other wild bird.

I knew I must take action to find a humane way of ridding our back yard of these parasites.

One suggestion from the many sites I researched was to use feeders with short perches, small ports and no catch basin to make it impossible for cowbirds to eat from the feeders.

This would require taking down the large feeder my beautiful mourning doves, cardinals and mockingbirds like to eat from, but they could still eat the suet. I could buy suet without sunflower seeds, cracked corn and millet, which are the favorites of cowbirds.

I would also miss the small squirrel who stands on his back legs, folds his paws and looks at me with large pitiful eyes when the feeder is empty. He knows I can’t resist that prayerful pose, and he will soon have food in the feeder. We are lucky to have only a few squirrels around.