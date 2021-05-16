Songbird landlords get caught up in tenants’ lives - Burke County Notebook

On a bright early morning in April, I admired my clean windows (unusual because of seeds always being thrown by the birds from the nearby feeders) and gazed at the beautiful bird world unfolding in front of my eyes.
Cardinals, blue jays, mockingbirds and bluebirds flew hither and yon across the backyard. Two mourning doves sat on a birdbath. The grass appeared to be moving as sparrows, finches and other small songbirds scoured the newly mowed grass for seeds and small insects. Robins searched for earthworms. A recently arrived brown thrasher had found the suet at the grapevine post and was having his fill.
The day before, I had checked our four bluebird houses and had found four eggs in each one, including a newborn chick poking his head from an egg. This peaceful scene appeared to be a bird paradise.
As I turned to look at the large red and white feeder outside the window, my mood changed immediately. A male brown-headed cowbird feasted at the feeder, knowing his mate was out laying their eggs in the nests of smaller songbirds. He knew he didn’t have to help build a nest or feed nestlings. His babies would be taken care of by hapless foster parents. In turn, their own babies may not survive because his would hatch first and grow faster, getting most of the food and starving the real parents’ nestlings, or pushing them from the nest, even smothering them.
The female cowbird would lay approximately three dozen eggs into smaller birds’ nests before the end of the summer. The male had no worries. His family would flourish without him lifting a talon.
Unlike the smaller birds, such as the nuthatch, whose life span may allow them only one season to mate and raise a family, cowbirds may live until their teens. They are often called songbird chickens, because they can lay more eggs than any other wild bird.
I knew I must take action to find a humane way of ridding our back yard of these parasites.
One suggestion from the many sites I researched was to use feeders with short perches, small ports and no catch basin to make it impossible for cowbirds to eat from the feeders.
This would require taking down the large feeder my beautiful mourning doves, cardinals and mockingbirds like to eat from, but they could still eat the suet. I could buy suet without sunflower seeds, cracked corn and millet, which are the favorites of cowbirds.
I would also miss the small squirrel who stands on his back legs, folds his paws and looks at me with large pitiful eyes when the feeder is empty. He knows I can’t resist that prayerful pose, and he will soon have food in the feeder. We are lucky to have only a few squirrels around.
I bought two small feeders and Dean, my husband, took down one old one, filled up a new one and hung it up. My creature-loving heart wouldn’t allow me to let go of the large one. Until there is a better solution, I will continue to throw pencils, pot holders, stress balls and kitty toys at the cowbirds.
Being concerned about the birds led me to revisit the bluebird houses to make sure no cowbirds had laid eggs in their nests. Cowbirds are about the same size of bluebirds, seven and one-half inches. If found, I planned to remove those eggs. Some birds recognize the speckled cowbird eggs and will push them out of their nests. I’m not sure about bluebirds.
As I went to the first house, I was surprised to find no eggs at all. I checked each house and didn’t find an egg or the newly hatched chick. I hurried back to the house to tell Dean about the missing eggs. He said I probably could not see far enough down into the deep nests, but when he went out with me, he couldn’t find any either.
We were devastated about the disappearance of 16 bluebird eggs. What had robbed the nests? We thought of raccoons, skunks and snakes. Snakes seemed the most likely. No evidence was left. Not even a sliver of a shell.
Dean found out how to build a stove-type baffle around the posts to prevent snakes, raccoons and skunks from being able to access the birdhouses above. We received other suggestions which might work, such as moth balls, Snake Away, and wrapping a rope around the base of the post, but the baffle seemed to protect against the most predators.
Dean read the directions on how to build a baffle. He bought seamless galvanized duct pipe material, hardware cloth and began constructing the two-foot long baffles. Once they were finished, we had four safe bluebird houses.
Before he finished the first baffle, we found two new bluebird eggs in the nest I had not removed. The next day there were four blue eggs in the same nest. Our persistent bluebirds weren’t wasting any time. Hope does spring eternal!
Being songbird landlords is not easy, but watching the beautiful birds, listening to their many songs and knowing we are helping them to survive and flourish is extremely gratifying.
Delight Van Horn is a member of Morganton Writers Group.