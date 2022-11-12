Sons of Serendip to perform at CoMMA

“America’s Got Talent” finalists, Sons of Serendip will take the CoMMA stage on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Billboard charting quartet won the hearts of fans and judges alike as finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” (Season 9) with their ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano and cello.

Tickets for their performance range from $30—$35 for adults and $25 for students (plus sales tax).

Sons of Serendip is a genre-bending ensemble of four close friends who, through a series of serendipitous events, met during their graduate school years at Boston University. They are Micah Christian (lead vocalist), Kendall Ramseur (cellist), Cordaro Rodriguez (pianist), and Mason Morton (harpist).

With four successful albums and soulful live performances, Sons of Serendip has lifted audiences to a sublime experience both nationally and internationally. In 2019, Sons of Serendip was one of 50 acts selected from the global Got Talent franchise to compete in the first season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” The group performed “Somewhere Only We Know” and finished in the top three for that episode.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.