Sorry, snow lovers: Mostly rain expectedThursday for greater Burke

Snow lovers across much of Burke County likely will be disappointed again Thursday.

A system will move across the area Thursday bringing rain with it, said Rodney Hinson with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, and while some snow flurries may pop up late Thursday night, accumulation isn’t expected outside of the high country. The best chance at seeing snow will be in Jonas Ridge, he said, where about an inch of accumulation is expected. Elevations of 3,500 feet and higher could see as much as 4 inches of snow accumulation.

Temperatures Thursday will hover around 50, Hinson said, but it will cool off to the lower 20s in most places around Burke County with temperatures dropping to the upper teens in the mountains, Hinson said.

Black ice could be possible on bridges and overpasses in lower elevations, but Hinson said wind could dry the rain up before temperatures drop low enough to freeze.

Friday will be a clear-but-chilly day, with temperatures for most of Burke County not expected to get out of the 30s, Hinson said. Mountain areas might not make it above freezing, he said.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low- to mid-40s before ticking up to the 50 mark Sunday, Hinson said, but Sunday will see rain return. He said meteorologists aren’t expecting any winter weather with Sunday’s precipitation for Burke County.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

