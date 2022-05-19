Soulwatt to perform at TGIF concert series

Friday is almost here and that means it’s time to kick off the weekend with some live music and dancing at the TGIF concert series.

This Friday, downtown Morganton will welcome premier cover band Soulwatt to the 2022 TGIF Summer Concert stage, bringing music that’s sure to get everyone in the groove.

Doug McCowan from Chicago, Randy Courtney hailing from Lenoir and Ben Bley, who raised in Boone, come together exuding a rock ‘n’ roll vibe while also covering such pop tunes as “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Purple Rain” by Prince and alternative rock such as “Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots. The band is an established, premier regional cover band based in Hickory. Since 2005,McCowan, Courtney and Bley have performed more than 120 shows per year. After listening and watching this band for just a few minutes, their talent and experience become obvious.

Come out and listen to enthusiastic band that covers many different styles of music. Food vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.