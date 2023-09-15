“Sounds of Georgia” is an exhilarating journey into the past, exploring the dynamic world of Georgia’s music scene from 1930 to 1990.

The show will hit the stage at CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

With a focus on the southern sounds that have deeply influenced popular music, this live performance brings together a diverse range of artists born in the state of Georgia over the course of the 20th century.

Drawing on traditional blues, soul, R&B, gospel and rock-n-roll, “Sounds of Georgia” showcases the talents of a rich community of musicians and performers who have made a profound impact on the musical landscape. From legendary icons like Ray Charles, Otis Redding and James Brown to lesser-known yet equally compelling artists like Ma Rainey and Buddy Moss, the show provides a comprehensive survey of Georgia’s musical legacy.

With unforgettable performances, fascinating anecdotes and compelling historical context, “Sounds of Georgia” is a must-see for anyone interested in the power and beauty of American music. So join us on this journey through time and discover the incredible sounds that have made Georgia a true musical haven.

“In addition to a night of spectacular music, patrons will be treated to a preshow reception with refreshments sponsored by Unix Packaging LLC,” said Amber Austin, events manager for CoMMA Performing Arts Center.

Admission for season ticket holders will begin at 6 p.m., and single ticket holders 6:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $33 to $43 for adults (plus sales tax). Student tickets are $28.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.