SOURCE: Officer-involved shooting under investigation; Interstate 40 traffic being diverted

HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities confirmed to news partner WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting.

I-40 eastbound is closed at Exit 118 and traffic is being diverted around the exit, according to First Sgt. N.R. Stell with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Traffic is expected to be diverted at the exit until at least 11 a.m. as officers investigate the scene of the shooting.

Traffic is currently backed up to Exit 113 and is moving at a snail's pace, according to a News Herald reporter.

More information will be published as it becomes available.