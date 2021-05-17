 Skip to main content
South Sterling Street closed between Moose Street and Parker Road
South Sterling Street closed between Moose Street and Parker Road

051721-mnh-news-roadclosed-p1

Crews work at the scene of a vehicle fire in Morganton on Monday.

 Morganton Public Safety Facebook page

A vehicle fire has shut down part of South Sterling Street in Morganton.

The road is closed between Moose Street and East Parker Road while emergency responders work a vehicle fire in the area, according to a post on the Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald that the fire is out and that crews were working to contain chemicals from the vehicle around 2:45 p.m. He was not aware of any injuries reported from the incident.

Drivers can use Old N.C. 18 and Enola Road or East and West Parker Road as detours around the scene.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

