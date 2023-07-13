VALDESE — Join the Friday night fun in Valdese with Southside Saints this weekend as they continue the Summer Concert Series.

The night will begin Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School and end at 10 p.m. This will be the first time with band has performed in Valdese.

Community Affairs & Tourism Director Morrissa Angi anticipates a great show.

“We were highly impressed with the talent of this group and know our concert attendees are in for a treat as we welcome them to the FFN stage,” Angi said.

The group plays a wide variety of classic hits, covering musicians from The Police to Stevie Wonder. Southside Saints band members include: Steve Senes, guitar/vocals; Devin Dove, drums/vocals; Robbie Hegler, bass guitar/vocals; and Klint Ford, FOH engineer/manager.

“With collectively over 90 years of professionally playing and perfecting their craft, this dynamic trio guarantees to blow you away. You’ve never experienced anything quite like what this incredibly talented group of musicians intend to deliver to you,” according to the band’s website.

Those in attendance can enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, chips, candy, ice cream, snow cones and cold drinks at the concession stand and try their luck with the 50/50 raffle. All concession and raffle ticket sales benefit the Valdese First Baptist Church.

Angi also encourages attendees to take advantage of the short walk to the charming downtown district of Valdese.

“Valdese has a wide variety of boutiques and specialty shops to browse, as well as several wonderful restaurants,” she said. “From Mexican cuisine to shakes and burgers, Valdese has something for every appetite.” In addition to live music, Family Friday Nights offers assorted lawn games for attendees to enjoy — such as Frisbee, bowling or cornhole! Whether you choose to dance the night away, toss a football with friends, or sit back and watch the sun go down behind the beautiful new stage…attendees can guarantee a fabulous summer evening at Family Friday Nights in Valdese.

Family Friday Nights is proudly sponsored by: UNC Health Blue Ridge, Western Piedmont Community College, Farm Bureau Insurance and Bimbo Bakeries.

For a complete lineup of summer bands or a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129 for more details.