Spaghetti fundraiser to benefit veterans, facility

VALDESE — The Valdese American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 234 will hold its annual “Red, White and Baked Spaghetti” benefit fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at its facility at 706 Church St. in Valdese.

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert for $8 per meal. Meals may be bought the day of the event or may be pre-ordered by calling the post at 828-522-1511 from 1-7 p.m. prior to Oct. 6, and again on the day of the event starting at 11 a.m. Meals will be available at the entrance to the Warren Room, which is downstairs at the American Legion building. Take-out lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive thru service from 1-4 p.m. and dine-in or take-out from 4-7 p.m. Dine-in service will include tea and water at no extra cost. Delivery may be available for orders of 10 meals or more.

Betsy Young, ALA president, encouraged people to support the fundraiser.

“This event is a great way for the community to show their support for our local veterans and to enjoy a very good meal,” Young said. “Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local active military, veterans and their families, but will also benefit our American Legion Post No. 234 for capital improvements.”

The Valdese American Legion building has been a fixture in the area for more than 70 years. Many costly repairs and updates are needed to ensure the facility is in good condition for the community and future generations of military and veterans.

For more information about the spaghetti fundraiser, contact the Valdese American Legion at 828-522-1511 from 1-7 p.m. daily.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. Local units have a strong presence in more than 9,000 communities nationwide. The American Legion Auxiliary’s mission is to serve veterans, the military and their families through outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers, and national headquarters.