Spaghetti fundraiser transitioned to drive-thru, take-out

VALDESE — The Valdese American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 234 will hold its annual Red, White and Baked Spaghetti Dinner benefit from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the American Legion building at 709 Church St. in Valdese.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no dine-in, only drive-thru and take out. Meals will be made be available at the entrance to the Warren Room, located downstairs at the facility.

The meal will include baked spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert for $8 per person. Those who wish to purchase a meal may simply drive up, place and pay for their order, and it will be delivered to their car in a timely manner. Those who would like to preorder a meal/meals may contact the American Legion at 828-522-1511 daily from 1-7 p.m., place an order and give an approximate time for pickup.

“We have had great support from the community for this worthy cause for several years now,” said Connie Wageli, Valdese ALA president. “This event is a great way for the community to show their support for our local veterans and enjoy a great meal. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit our American Legion Post 234 for capital improvements and will also benefit local active military, veterans and their families.”

The American Legion building on Church Street has been a fixture in the community dating back more than 70 years. Many costly repairs and updates are needed to ensure the facility is in good condition for the community and future generations of military and veterans.