Spanish-speaking congregation grows to one of the largest in the foothills

A local Hispanic congregation recently celebrated a milestone in its history.
Iglesia Bautista Rios De Agua Viva (River of Life Baptist Church) celebrated its 26th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 8.
In past years, the celebration was an all-day event with guest preachers and musicians coming from as far away as Texas, balloons, decorations and an enormous meal at the end of the day. This year, however, because of COVID-19, the celebration had to be scaled back.
“We did have a special service this year,” said the Rev. Orlando Mendez, senior pastor of River of Life Church. “But we didn’t think it was safe to bring in special singers and preachers or eat together. We have to be careful with the coronavirus.”
River of Life Church was founded in 1994 by the Rev. Marvin Baldes, with only six members. For the next 18 years, the church met at the New Hope Baptist Church building on Bouchelle Street. When Mendez moved to the United States in 1999 from his home country of Guatemala, he joined River of Life, but never imagined he would be called upon to be its pastor one day.
“The Lord gave me a gift to play music,” Mendez explained. “I play guitar, bass and accordion. I just wanted to be faithful in that.”
Mendez continued playing music for several years before teaching his first Sunday school class in 2005. After teaching Sunday school for a year, he filled in at the pulpit temporarily while the pastor recovered from a heart attack.
“Pastor Victor [Alverado] was preaching one day, and he fell down on the ground with a heart attack,” Mendez recalled. “We called an ambulance to take him to the hospital, and the church agreed for me to take Pastor Victor’s place.”
Mendez was installed as the new senior pastor in 2007 after Alverado resigned due to continuing health problems. Under Mendez’s leadership, River of Life has grown from about 15 members into a congregation of nearly 100 worshippers, making it one of the largest Spanish-speaking Baptist churches in North Carolina’s foothills region.
In 2011, River of Life moved to its current location at 107 Calvin Heights St. in Morganton, where they rent space from Bridge42 Church. The Rev. Andrew Whisnant, pastor of Bridge42, said he loves sharing the building with River of Life.
“The book of Revelation says that at the throne of God, there’s going to be people from every tribe and tongue worshipping in their own way,” said Whisnant. “For me, it’s a completely new culture, something that’s outside of my norm, but it’s still Jesus.”
In 2019, River of Life Church began working through a six-year plan to raise money to build its own building.
“We feel comfortable at Bridge42,” Mendez said. “We could stay here, but it has been in our heart for a long time that, if it is God’s will, we will have our own building.”
River of Life has raised almost $50,000 since beginning their fundraising efforts in 2019, according to Mendez. They hosted lunches and dinners for the community, as well as sponsoring a 5k race at Catawba Meadows Park and a soccer tournament. In addition to these community efforts, River of Life has launched a pledge campaign within the church. According to Mendez, each family has pledged to give $1,000 per year toward the new building.
In March, COVID-19 forced the church to suspend its fundraising campaign, but Mendez said he is not discouraged.
“We are in the Lord’s hands,” he explained. “The Lord says, ‘Don’t worry, I am the owner of the church.’ So we will wait.”
Mendez hopes the new year will allow them to get back on track to meet their fundraising goals, but he is content to wait as long as it takes to make sure they can restart safely. He said he has always believed God is with him working everything together for good.
“I want to recognize that I am nothing without the Lord,” Mendez said. “I didn’t go past the fourth-grade in school, and when I was 12 years old, I moved to Mexico to work on a farm.”
Twenty-eight years later, Mendez is a college graduate with an associate’s degree from Fruitland Bible College. His oldest son, Daniel, graduated from high school last spring and will leave for the U.S. Marine Corps at the end of the month.
“Every day, I see the hand of the Lord working in my life,” Mendez said.
Iglesia Bautista Rios De Agua Viva (River of Life Baptist Church) meets for Sunday school and worship at 2 p.m. every Sunday. Anyone interested in donating to the church’s building fund can reach them at 107 Calvin Heights St. in Morganton or contact Bridge42 Church at 828-584-2876.
