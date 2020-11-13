Spanish-speaking congregation grows to one of the largest in the foothills

River of Life has raised almost $50,000 since beginning their fundraising efforts in 2019, according to Mendez. They hosted lunches and dinners for the community, as well as sponsoring a 5k race at Catawba Meadows Park and a soccer tournament. In addition to these community efforts, River of Life has launched a pledge campaign within the church. According to Mendez, each family has pledged to give $1,000 per year toward the new building.

In March, COVID-19 forced the church to suspend its fundraising campaign, but Mendez said he is not discouraged.

“We are in the Lord’s hands,” he explained. “The Lord says, ‘Don’t worry, I am the owner of the church.’ So we will wait.”

Mendez hopes the new year will allow them to get back on track to meet their fundraising goals, but he is content to wait as long as it takes to make sure they can restart safely. He said he has always believed God is with him working everything together for good.

“I want to recognize that I am nothing without the Lord,” Mendez said. “I didn’t go past the fourth-grade in school, and when I was 12 years old, I moved to Mexico to work on a farm.”