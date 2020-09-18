Spay and neuter to save animal lives

The good news is spay/neuter operations have opened back up (in some cases in a limited capacity) for both the public and shelters and rescues. Most facilities, including Burke County Animal Services, are still working through a seemingly never-ending backlog of surgeries for previous cats and kitten adopted out, but are making progress, nonetheless.

Many people are still under the impression that alteration services are still closed, so we would like to inform the public about services that are currently operational at this time.

First, local vet clinics are all scheduling and operating. If you have a vet in the area, you may contact them for their next available surgery appointment. Burke County has six veterinary clinics, and some are taking new clients. If you can afford traditional surgery for your pet, please contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

For low-cost options, REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) is a wonderful resource in our community that has been working to help end pet overpopulation since 2012. REASON offers income-dependent, low-cost surgeries for residents of Burke County. REASON Volunteers will help guide and schedule clients for surgeries at one of veterinary clinics or spay/neuter clinics in our area. Please call 828-403-3675 for more information and to begin scheduling.