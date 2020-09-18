Spay and neuter to save animal lives

Our world has changed drastically since March of this year due to COVID-19. One of the changes in the animal welfare, rescue, and sheltering arena was the halting of all non-emergency services and surgeries from veterinary clinics and spay/neuter clinics, in order to protect the lives of the staff who work in these facilities. Of course, human safety is of the upmost importance but there have been consequences in the animal world because of these changes in operations.
Every spring and summer bring about “cat and kitten season” for rescues and shelters. Un-spayed female cats start having their kittens and good Samaritans start seeking help and shelter for the cats and kittens they find. However, this year’s kitten season has been particularly daunting. At Burke County Animal Services, we have seen not only the initial springtime kitten influx but a second wave in late summer, when many cats have finished weaning their first litter and have produced a second litter for the year. Many of these second litters are small, sickly and failing to thrive because the female cats have depleted their nutrition and resources on the first litter.
This second wave of kitten season may be attributed to several different causes, including the very warm winter last year. We suspect one large contributing factor may have been the halt in spay/neuter services for the public. Many of the female cats who would have been spayed after weaning their first litters were unable to obtain spay/neuter surgeries this spring and summer and, as a result, produced a second litter.
The good news is spay/neuter operations have opened back up (in some cases in a limited capacity) for both the public and shelters and rescues. Most facilities, including Burke County Animal Services, are still working through a seemingly never-ending backlog of surgeries for previous cats and kitten adopted out, but are making progress, nonetheless.
Many people are still under the impression that alteration services are still closed, so we would like to inform the public about services that are currently operational at this time.
First, local vet clinics are all scheduling and operating. If you have a vet in the area, you may contact them for their next available surgery appointment. Burke County has six veterinary clinics, and some are taking new clients. If you can afford traditional surgery for your pet, please contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.
For low-cost options, REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) is a wonderful resource in our community that has been working to help end pet overpopulation since 2012. REASON offers income-dependent, low-cost surgeries for residents of Burke County. REASON Volunteers will help guide and schedule clients for surgeries at one of veterinary clinics or spay/neuter clinics in our area. Please call 828-403-3675 for more information and to begin scheduling.
Fido Fixers Mobile Clinic has also resumed operations in Burke County and at an even higher frequency. Fido Fixers now visits Morganton Tractor Supply every Tuesday to help our county achieve more spays and neuters. Fido Fixers provides low-cost surgeries as well as vaccinations and other services such as microchipping. Costs for surgery are between $50-$70, depending on the sex and species of animal. Fido Fixers also services the surrounding counties of McDowell, Rutherford, Catawba and Buncombe. Proof of residency is not required. Contact mobileclinic@bwar.org or call 828-490-1578 to begin scheduling.
Burke County Animal Services knows of other resources and contacts as well. Please email us at animalservices@burkenc.org in order to receive a complete list of resources.
As a reminder to our readers, please make it your number one priority as a pet owner to have your pet spayed or neutered. If you are feeding an animal, whether feral or friendly, you are responsible for preventing unwanted and unnecessary litters. Burke County is lucky to have many resources here to help make that achievable, no matter your income. Please reach out to BCAS if you need assistance.
Lindsay Stump is Animal Services Coordinator at Burke County Animal Services.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.