Spay/neuter needed to save lives of cats, kittens

I hope you like seeing pictures of kittens on Facebook because kitten season is hitting Burke County in full force, with numbers like I’ve not seen before and which, quite frankly, are overwhelming. Anyone that knows me knows that I love cats and that I foster kittens. I personally have fostered 17 kittens in the past month, 10 of which have been adopted. And I am certainly not alone in these crazy numbers. Burke County Animal Services (BCAS) reports a total of 157 cats and kittens turned in to them since May. On June 18, they had a record intake of 34 cats and kittens, mostly mama cats and their babies. Even with successful events like BCAS’s Kittenpalooza held earlier in June, in which 52 kittens and 8 cats were adopted, with intake numbers exceeding space or foster homes available, cats and kittens are going to die. And this highlights just one organization.
One rescue I work with, The Cats' Cradle, has taken in at least 28 kittens in June. Cat rescues like The Cats' Cradle and Partners for Cats are fielding urgent pleas to take unwanted kittens on a daily basis. It is super frustrating to rescues and shelters alike as they are expected to take in the excess and unwanted animals but the general public, the ones getting angry when the rescues have to turn them down due to lack of space or resources, are not taking personal responsibility to prevent the births in the first place. We all know that spay/neuter is the solution and only prevention of an excessive kitten season and, by now, the resources for low-cost spay/neuter have been widely disseminated. So we can’t use ignorance, COVID-19, or anything else as an excuse. Now is the time for Burke County to fully embrace low-cost spay/neuter of all cats, ideally, with a clinic of our own, but in absence of that, utilizing the existing resources listed below.
Kitten season, otherwise known as feline breeding season, refers to the time of year when many litters of kittens are born, usually from April to October, and the period in which animal shelters are flooded with unwanted and homeless cats and kittens. The feline gestation period is about 60 days, so the first litters of the season tend to start arriving about March 15 each year. This is not to say kittens are not born outside of kitten season – in the South, with our warmer temperatures, cats can go into heat anytime, so kittens could be born year round. But kitten season is when we see the majority. On average, a cat can have anywhere from four to eight kittens and, because a cat can be pregnant several times a year, the cat population gets bigger at a faster rate than the dog population. This is a reason why spaying or neutering your cat is so important. Yes, we all love the antics of adorable kittens and kittens are sometimes easier to get adopted than adult cats but, the problem is, we get one adopted and six more come in. Impossible to keep up and I know the general population gets pretty sick of seeing social media post after post of kittens in need.
We all know about the laws of supply and demand. The availability of a product can affect its price and desirability. When kittens are low in quantity, the demand is high and people are willing to pay shelters’ and rescues’ regular adoption fees. When kittens are available everywhere, free from your neighbor or coworker or found dumped somewhere, shelters and rescues, those that regularly take in the unwanted kittens, have a harder time finding them forever homes. They may have to drop their price which can cause hardship to organizations already on shoe-string budgets. Some rescues with high kitten populations have partnered with groups "up North" who have a demand for kittens and less availability due to shorter kitten seasons and vibrant spay/neuter programs. That is a win-win and something that BCAS is looking into.
Still, this would address some of our immediate need but is not the long term solution, which is … SPAY/NEUTER, SPAY/NEUTER, SPAY NEUTER. Also in great need are foster homes for cats and kittens. The last thing BCAS wants to do is euthanize but if they cannot clear cages by way of adoption or fostering, they have no choice. Please help the kittens!
Emily Elder is a foster for Burke County Animal Services and Cats' Cradle.