Speaker to discuss women’s impact on history

Members of the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will welcome historian and author David Gammon, who will speak at the SAR chapter’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Morganton Community House.

Gammon will present a program called, "Successful women of the past, but not your typical women - Women who seem to be successful because they either broke all the rules or followed every rule.”

Gammon, a native of eastern North Carolina, is a retired teacher and school administrator who began genealogical studies at age 14. He served as president of the Halifax Resolves Chapter SAR, and is a member of the Jamestowne Society. He served as state genealogist for the North Carolina Sons of the American Revolution from 2016-20. He also was the book review editor for the “North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal.” In the 1980s and 1990s, he published more than 40 volumes of county records from counties in eastern North Carolina along the Roanoke River. These records included will abstracts, marriage records, tax records, estates records and family genealogies.

“I assure you that David is an outstanding speaker who will provide you with the details, facts and sometimes hilarious anecdotes,” said Robert Patton, local SAR chapter president.

The meeting will include a meal, which will be $11 per person. To RSVP, contact Patton at robert.patton1@icloud.com.