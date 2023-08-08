A local college leader will share how a new program is providing job training for youth ages 16-24 years old.

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Thomas “Rick” Furse Jr., dean of workforce development and continuing education at Western Piedmont Community College, who will highlight the school’s programs in the trades in a presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton.

“Judge (Claude) Sitton, (executive director) at the History Museum, asked me to talk about the issues surrounding creating interest in the trades, our new Regional Skilled Trades Solution Center and the obstacles that we face here in Burke County to engage with our ‘Opportunity Youth,’” Furse said. “Opportunity Youth are individuals who are 16-24 years old who are not in school and not working. Burke County has the third highest percentage of these youth in North Carolina — 22%, approximately 3,400 of our youth. There are several initiatives in progress right now in the county to find and engage these Opportunity Youth. I will be talking about what is happening, who the partners are and how this will create positive change in our county.”

Furse earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and a master’s degree in business administration from Gardner-Web University. In his role at WPCC, he provides leadership for future carpenters, plumbers, electricians and heating and air technicians at the new technology building on campus.

He also serves on several local and statewide steering committees, including the Burke County OPT-IN and JET internship programs, in collaboration with Work in Burke and Burke County Public Schools, and the Apprenticeship NC steering committee. Under his leadership, WPCC’s PACE Apprenticeship program was recently recognized by the United States Department of Labor as an Apprenticeship Ambassador, one of only a few programs in North Carolina to achieve that distinction.

Sitton, a former trustee of Western Piedmont Community College, encourages young men and women to attend the presentation Thursday to meet Furse and consider enrolling in the fall program before Aug. 15. The classes and training will take place in the new technology building on the WPCC campus.

The presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call the museum at 828-437-1777. To learn more about WPCC’s programs, visit wpcc.edu.