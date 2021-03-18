Speakers wanted for annual forum

HICKORY – TEDxHickory, a group that presents TED Talk videos and live presentations on “ideas worth spreading” at an annual forum to spark deep discussion and connection, is seeking speakers for its 2021 event, which will take place Nov. 20 at the Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Crowd size will be determined by statewide COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event. Depending on in-person limitations, the event may also be webcast.

“This year’s theme is ‘Collide,’” the event’s organizers said. “Unstoppable force, immovable object – a lot of things, perhaps all things, move in a small world. Collision is inevitable: past and present, east and west, dark and light, progress and tradition, supply and demand, one idea and another, one interest, ambition, desire and another. And an endless array of things not on the same continuum, but merely coexisting in limited space.

“What collisions have you witnessed? Survived? Been part of? How have they changed you or the world around you? What collisions do you see happening today? And what results do you expect to come of them? What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?”

TEDxHickory invites people to explore various aspects of the theme, prepare a presentation and submit an application to become a speaker for the ninth annual event. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each. To apply, visit TEDxHICKORY.com. Applications will be accepted through July 15. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.