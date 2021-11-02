Special gifts brighten holidays for gardeners, bird-watchers

With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests and provides beauty, entertainment and health benefits throughout the year.

Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in the shelter of evergreens help brighten the long, often dreary days of winter. Just like gardening, bird watching helps us connect with nature, reduces stress and elevates our mood. Plus, the gardeners on your list will appreciate the help birds provide managing insect pests. Protein-rich insects and spiders are an essential part of the diet of 96% of North American terrestrial birds.

Growing a landscape filled with plants that provide seeds, berries and shelter is a great way to attract these welcome guests to our gardens. Providing additional sources of food, water and shelter can increase the number and diversity of the winged visitors.

Help your gift recipient create a bird feeding station so they can easily watch the birds and enjoy their songs. Include a variety of feeders suited to the birds they want to attract. Select feeders that are easy to fill and clean and protect seed from weather and squirrels.