Special meeting called Thursday to discuss vacant seat

The Burke County Board of Education will convene a special called meeting on Thursday evening to address an impending vacancy on the board.
The board will gather at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. to discuss how to fill the seat Edna Weller currently holds. Weller announced at the March 15 meeting that she is resigning at the end of this month.
This task comes at the same time the board is working toward filling Burke County Public Schools’ soon-to-be-vacant superintendent job after Larry Putnam announced March 8 that he would resign and take a new job at Catawba Valley Community College starting May 1.
Board Policy 2115, created in 2013, says that in the event of a school board vacancy for any reason other than an expired regular term, the remaining board members will elect a qualified person to fill the seat. As Weller represents the Western District, the board must appoint someone who is eligible from that district. The policy also mandates that vacated seats that are filled will be up for election on the next date of board elections, meaning it will expire this fall.
The policy most recently was used in 2016 to appoint Seth Hunt Jr. to fill a Western District seat vacated by the resignation of Catherine Thomas. But while the policy directs the board on what to do after a list of candidates is made, it doesn’t specify how candidates should be gathered.
Hunt, who was elected in 2017, said he expects that to be part of the board’s Thursday talks.
“The last thing I heard from the chairman (Buddy Armour) is that’s what we would decide Thursday night, the method,” Hunt said. “(The policy) doesn’t necessarily say that it would be handled like mine. That’s what we anticipate to all discuss Thursday evening and decide on the methodology of how we will solicit (candidates).”
After Thomas’ resignation in 2016, the board accepted letters of interest from qualified candidates to work toward filling the seat.
“I don’t know if that’s what we’re going to do again or not,” Hunt said.
The requirements included a physical address to verify candidates were eligible in the Western District and following a separate board policy that any person employed by the school board must resign that employment before being eligible to join the board.
After the board finalized its candidate pool in 2016, Hunt received 3 of 6 votes on the first round of ballots while three other individuals received one apiece. Then, as the majority vote-getter, Hunt was approved unanimously on the second round of ballots.
The North Carolina Constitution lists disqualifications for holding offices in the state as denying the being of almighty God, being ineligible to vote in an election for the office, being convicted of treason or any other felony at the state or federal levels, being convicted of a felony in another state that also is a felony charge in North Carolina, being judged guilty of malpractice or corruption in any office, being removed by impeachment from any office and not holding citizenship rights.
In a written statement she read aloud to the board March 15, Weller said she had chosen to leave the board because it had become more “tumultuous,” and accused Hunt and fellow board member Wendi Craven of being “divisive” and “politically-minded.”
“I’d like to thank (Weller) for her service,” Hunt said. “Everything that I’ve endeavored to do since I’ve been on the Board of Education is certainly consistent and within the values that are set forth by the North Carolina School Boards Association. This past year to 18 months with the COVID virus and all those sorts of things, it has taken an incredible emotional toll on a lot of people. That’s certainly no different with our Board of Education.
“It’s been a stressful time for everybody, and everybody is trying to do the right thing. It’s become a very difficult job. I think everybody has tried to give everything they possibly could, and it can be very tiring.”
Craven, who was elected in 2019, said she is not a “yes” person and operates as a board member on a system of accountability.
“All I have done is try to hold people accountable,” Craven said. “The last time that I checked, when you run for an elected office, you’re a politician. It’s not that I’m a political person, but I want to do what’s right. People voted me in to help govern the school system, set policy and hold people accountable.
“My motivation is just accountability. I study data, and I keep up with what’s going on in the news. I just take it from there. I study before I go in those meetings. Also, I have a different viewpoint because I was an administrator for a long time at every level. I know a lot of nuances of the system. I know how to pull certain kinds of data and certain information to analyze it.”
Other items on Thursday’s agenda include a revised school system 2021-22 calendar, a child nutrition contract approval, day care information and a closed session to discuss personnel matters.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.