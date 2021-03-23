Special meeting called Thursday to discuss vacant seat

Hunt, who was elected in 2017, said he expects that to be part of the board’s Thursday talks.

“The last thing I heard from the chairman (Buddy Armour) is that’s what we would decide Thursday night, the method,” Hunt said. “(The policy) doesn’t necessarily say that it would be handled like mine. That’s what we anticipate to all discuss Thursday evening and decide on the methodology of how we will solicit (candidates).”

After Thomas’ resignation in 2016, the board accepted letters of interest from qualified candidates to work toward filling the seat.

“I don’t know if that’s what we’re going to do again or not,” Hunt said.

The requirements included a physical address to verify candidates were eligible in the Western District and following a separate board policy that any person employed by the school board must resign that employment before being eligible to join the board.

After the board finalized its candidate pool in 2016, Hunt received 3 of 6 votes on the first round of ballots while three other individuals received one apiece. Then, as the majority vote-getter, Hunt was approved unanimously on the second round of ballots.