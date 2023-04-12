It appears that Charter Communications/Spectrum customers throughout Burke County are having problems with Internet and TV feeds.

A service alert update sent to a customer said that as of 1 p.m., Spectrum teams were continuing “isolation efforts on a potential fiber event.”

It says Spectrum construction, “engaged dispatched and located damage to a fiber at the intersection of Highway 9 and Crooked Creek that had been cut as a result of DOT work.”

A representative from Charter Spectrum told a News Herald staff member the estimation for repairing the line is 5:30 p.m.

The update said additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.