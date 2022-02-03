Spine center recognized for outstanding performance

UNC Health Blue Ridge has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Spine Center by demonstrating continuous compliance with the commission’s performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for the spine. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care and educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Blue Ridge’s Spine Center underwent a rigorous review where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. These standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients.
“We have put a lot of time and effort into this certification to assure patients of our quality standards,” said Jill Ryan, CPHQ, CPPS, director of accreditation and regulations at UNC Health Blue Ridge. “The excellence of our spine surgeon, Jason Zook, MD, and our team of clinicians was validated through this survey experience.”
The team particularly worked on creating more substantial educational materials for patients, establishing a straightforward process for managing patients allergic to penicillin-based antibiotics, and pain control for post-operative patients.
“The Spine Center’s certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend UNC Health Blue Ridge for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for spine patients.”
Certification became effective Nov. 20, 2021, and may last for up to 24 months.
