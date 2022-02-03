Spine center recognized for outstanding performance

UNC Health Blue Ridge has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Spine Center by demonstrating continuous compliance with the commission’s performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for the spine. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care and educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Blue Ridge’s Spine Center underwent a rigorous review where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. These standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients.

“We have put a lot of time and effort into this certification to assure patients of our quality standards,” said Jill Ryan, CPHQ, CPPS, director of accreditation and regulations at UNC Health Blue Ridge. “The excellence of our spine surgeon, Jason Zook, MD, and our team of clinicians was validated through this survey experience.”