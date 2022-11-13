Spreading Christmas cheer meets needs all year - Burke County Notebook

As the air has turned colder, store shelves burst with holiday décor and Starbucks serves peppermint mocha, I feel Christmas nostalgia returning for another year. While my husband plays Christmas music, I contemplate the annual dilemma of where to move the living room armchair to make room for the Christmas tree. It’s almost time to decorate the house for Christmas, I realize, so it’s time to go see Terre.

Terre Colabella manages the Elves’ Christmas Store at Burke United Christian Ministries, a one-stop-shop for all things Christmas. Its inventory of gently-used and handcrafted decorations and gifts rivals the best Christmas decoration superstores. The store also carries vintage and collectible holiday items.

Terre recruited volunteer crafters she calls “hidden elves” and organized the store in 2020 to support BUCM, which provides resources like food, clothing, utility bill assistance and homeless supplies to people in need. One hundred percent of proceeds from the store benefit BUCM.

I walked into the store and was reminded that Terre makes the shopping experience a delight for all the senses.

As I hear Christmas music playing softly and smell hints of cinnamon, I admire festive wreaths lining the walls all the way to the back of the store. Terre said she has at least 150, all handmade. Trees stationed throughout the area feature different motifs. Shelves are packed with every kind of decoration, sorted by category. Tables display different decorating styles, such as farmhouse and boho-chic, to give people ideas. And of course, Santa’s sleigh is parked in the middle of the store for fun photo opportunities. A nearly life-sized Santa rests in an armchair beside a handmade fireplace mantel graced with greenery, another great photo op.

Terre, who is filled with Christmas spirit year-round, greets every shopper like a good friend she hasn’t seen in a while. She invited me to sit down with her and catch up.

She reminded me that the store offers helpful services in addition to selling Christmas decorations. She keeps a collection of baskets in case people want to put together their own Christmas-themed gift baskets. She also offers a selection of miniature battery-lit Christmas trees for people with relatives in nursing homes, so they can experience some holiday cheer in their rooms. The store presents Christmas ornament craft workshops and hosts community groups.

“I have a book club coming in Nov. 16,” Terre said. “They shop, and then they have their book club meeting here. Grace Ridge (Retirement Community) does a field trip here. They bring their activity bus. They had so much fun last year.”

People can bring in old decorations that Terre and her hidden elves will refurbish for a donation to BUCM. She calls the program “Merry Makeovers.”

They also make custom ornaments and decorative displays, often repurposing items that would have been thrown away. Wooden crates that held food delivered to BUCM frame festive holiday scenes. Large soup cans spray-painted black and glued onto old records now represent Frosty the Snowman’s top hat. The store has sold many custom-made Nativity scenes and table centerpieces to churches this year.

Terre said one recent visitor entered the store in tears and said she wanted to have an ornament crafted to remember her father, who had died the week before. Terre guided the customer around the store, helped her choose items that reminded her of her father and customized them with personal messages.

“That’s why we’re here,” Terre said. “Other people (in stores) can’t or don’t take the time. It’s working one-on-one with people and knowing what they need.”

Kids who visit are invited to play holiday-themed games, such as finding hidden elf figurines and a secret elf door, or throwing fluffy “snowballs” through a snowman banner with a hole in it. Whether or not they win, Terre gives them small prizes, such as coloring books or stuffed animals. If they still believe in Santa Claus, they also might get a “Polar Express” inspired sleigh bell. Sometimes she’ll give children small gift bags filled with stocking-stuffers. The bags say, “You’ve been elfed.”

“And I tell them they can keep it for themselves or give it to a neighbor,” Terre said.

Adults may receive gifts as well. If customers radiate holiday spirit, she may give them a Christmas-themed butter spreader with a note that reads, “Thanks for spreading Christmas cheer.” Shoppers who sing along with the music playing may receive a free Christmas CD.

All gifts are donated or made with donated items. And the candy cane jar never runs out.

“It’s really to spread the love, spread the cheer, spread happiness here, so when they come in, they feel good,” Terre said.

The store is poised to help people impacted by inflation who are decorating on a budget. She noted that the store tripled its revenue since prices at other places started rising last year.

“(A shopper) came in this morning and said, ‘I can’t buy this stuff at Hobby Lobby – I can’t afford it,’” Terre said.

A new feature this year is “Kringle’s Kitchen,” a room filled with holiday-themed serving-ware like plates, cups, wine glasses, cutlery, cloth napkins and cookie jars. Terre also has set up a “prayer tree” in the BUCM lobby that holds small cards on which people can write prayer requests.

“Then when we say our morning prayers, we circle around and pray for all the prayers (requested),” she said.

Santa Claus will visit the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, to greet shoppers, pose for photo opportunities and distribute small gifts.

Terre encouraged people to stop by the store this season to find some great holiday decorations and experience the Christmas spirit for themselves, or even just to make a donation of decorations they no longer use.

“It’s giving them a comfortable, warm place to come that they feel the love and excitement,” she said. “We give the community a Christmas store where they can bring their donations and know it’s for a worthy cause.”