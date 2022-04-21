Spring carnival returns for first time since 2019

DREXEL — An annual spring carnival is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Drexel Spring Carnival might not be the longstanding tradition that the town’s August fair is, but its return this year marks the beginning of its fourth decade providing a week of family fun and entertainment for the community.

This year’s carnival will be held Tuesday, April 26, through Saturday, April 30, at the Drexel Fairgrounds and will feature carnival rides and games, food and merchandise vendors and live music.

B&K Carnival Co. is the official provider for rides and games, and unlimited ride armbands will be available each night for $20. Don Deal, president of the Drexel Fair, said he expects about 15 to 20 rides on the midway during the week.

“They’ll have that midway full of rides,” he said. “They’ll put on a good show, they always do.”

Each evening will feature live music by a different local act. The acts will be:

Lowdown South — Southern rock and country — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.

Purpose Quartet — Southern gospel — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Tim Hall & Buffalo Country — Country — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

Almost Vintage — Classic rock — 7 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Cosmic Cowboys — Country and Southern rock — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Deal said keeping the fair a family-friendly event that appeals to everyone is one of his key priorities.

“We try to lean that way both spring and fall. It’s important to us,” he said. “We try to have entertainment in there that’s favorable for everybody.”

While organizers were not able to hold the Spring Carnival in 2021, they did have the annual Drexel Fair last August. Deal said it was satisfying to finally see the fairgrounds full again after almost two years.

“As a whole, the whole country going through what we had to go through, it makes you appreciate things a lot more,” he said. “When you get the kids coming in and they get excited, that’s what it’s all about.”

According to Deal, he and the other board members view the work and preparation that goes into the annual event as an important community service for local families and a way to pass something down to the next generation.

“We’re glad that we can do it. When I was a kid, somebody put the fair on for me,” he said. “Most of the board grew up in Drexel and they’ve been coming since they were kids, so it’s a good thing to be able to get that going again.”

This year’s platinum sponsors for the Spring Carnival include:

Settlemyre Nursery.

B&K Carnival Co.

Pepsi.

The town of Drexel.

Case Farms.

Republic Services.

Tiremaxx.

The fairgrounds are at 700 S. Main St., Drexel. The carnival will be open from 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday; 6-10:45 p.m. Friday; and 5-10:45 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. More information is available at drexelfair.com.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.